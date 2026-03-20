Cadillac F1 board member and 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti has heralded progress already for Formula 1’s newest team.

According to Andretti, Cadillac’s veteran drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, are still “a bit rusty”, and so are making sure not to unnecessarily add to the team’s workload. A lack of “downforce, especially rear end stability” is a common complaint, but, Cadillac has already halved its deficit between Melbourne and Shanghai.

Mario Andretti praises Cadillac F1 progress

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It was a long road for Cadillac to make it to Formula 1. But, at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, Cadillac F1 made its debut.

In an appearance on the Drive to Wynn podcast, Mario Andretti was asked to sum up the emotions of that huge moment.

“There had been a lot of anxiety, no question.

“But at the same time, there we were, and everyone just looking forward from that point, believe it or not, and feeling fortunate to have arrived.

“There was so much support. The top management from Cadillac was there, which is always welcome.

“But at the same time, from my standpoint, being around, you know, this is our rodeo, obviously, and I just wanted to see how we looked vis a vis the other teams. And you know something, Cadillac looked like they belong in every way, the presentation and the execution, everything.

“It’s a new team, but there’s a lot of experience there, thanks to Graeme Lowdon [team principal] and Pat Symonds [consultant] and individuals like that, that have been there, done that, insiders. And they were able to lure some really good, solid talents from other teams as well.

“I was proud, quite honestly, and very pleased to see them execute. Glitches here and there, but you have to deal with it.”

Bottas scored Cadillac’s best finish yet with 13th at the Chinese Grand Prix, a race in which both cars reached the chequered flag. Perez came home 15th, the last of the classified runners.

Continued progress is the aim of the game for Cadillac F1.

Andretti continued: “So we got through the first race and the second race was definitely a little bit better in China, both cars finishing, and even now, in the qualifying, respectively, instead of being four seconds off the pace, they were two seconds off the pace, which is a lot, but it’s an improvement.

“So we’ll be looking to achieve that in every race as we progress through the season.”

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Cadillac went for experience in bringing Bottas and Perez back to the grid.

Bottas – 10 times a grand prix winner – had spent 2025 as Mercedes’ reserve. Six-time grand prix winner Perez spent 2025 fully out of the sport, having lost his Red Bull seat at the end of the previous season.

At this point, both drivers are shaking off the cobwebs, Andretti feels. But, they are already identifying where the team needs to work for improved performance.

“The main thing that really interests me is, I want to hear from the drivers, and that’s really what it’s all about,” said Andretti.

“To be honest with you, I think they’re both just a little bit rusty. They’ve both been out of the cockpit for at least one season.

“With the new package and everything else, they’re being very careful, you know, just to participate, and not set anything back by maybe going out there and creating more work that’s needed.

“But the initial comments, clearly, I think we’re lacking some downforce, especially rear stability. That’s what I keep hearing from both of them and things like that.

“And the other side is to totally try to understand how to take advantage of the power unit for what the delivery is, between keeping the battery charge and all that sort of thing.

“But that’s not only the problem that we have. We’re not the only ones who have that issue. Outside of, say, Mercedes and Ferrari, it seem like everybody else is searching deeply how to really maximise their situation.

“It’s going to be an interesting progress of the season, as to see who really puts their arms around it all.

“As a driver, I think, to be able to extract everything out of the chassis itself, now, all of a sudden, you’ve got to relearn how to use the throttle, how to use everything. So I’m not sure I am envying the drivers at the moment. I’m almost happy that I’m on the sideline.”

Cadillac named its first Formula 1 car the MAC-26, in honour of Andretti.

He was asked how Cadillac is leaning on him as the team navigates its way through these early stages of its F1 journey.

“They’re just being very nice to me,” he said.

“I’m not in there giving any orders or suggestions, do this, do that. But, we chat, we talk, and Graeme especially keeps me abreast of what’s going on.

“He keeps making the point, ‘Mario, I will not disappoint you’. It’s so nice to have that with a team.

“I’m there if you want a comment or an opinion. I’m always there, ready to express, I’ll say it directly.

“So that’s about it. They, the team, definitely makes me feel very much at home. So I do have a home in Formula 1 now. So that gives me more reason to participate and enjoy.”

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