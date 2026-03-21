Kalle Rovanpera’s daring career switch to circuit racing has hit a stumbling block, as medical issues have sidelined the Finn.

The Finnish driver, a two-time World Rally Champion, embarked on an exciting career switch to pursue circuit racing with an eye on Formula 1, but medical issues have put a halt to his early progress on the single-seater ladder.

Kalle Rovanpera exits Super Formula season over medical issues

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As a two-time World Rally Champion, Rovanpera caught the world’s attention late last year when he announced that he would retire from the motorsport discipline that he had climbed to the top of.

Instead, the 25-year-old outlined his plans to switch to circuit racing, with an eye towards working towards Formula 1. Enjoying the backing and support of Toyota Gazoo Racing, the plan was for Rovanpera to race in Japan’s Super Formula series with Team KCMG, ahead of a leap into Formula 2 with Hitech.

In his bid to accumulate FIA Super Licence points, he also embarked on the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, where he scored a podium in the round at Teretonga Park. Coming off the back of increasing momentum in the championship, Rovanpera was forced to withdraw from the final round at Highlands Motorsport Park, due to illness.

Three months ago, Rovanpera was also forced to withdraw from his first Super Formula test at Suzuka, having been diagnosed with Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo [BPPV] that he began to experience symptoms of while behind the wheel.

Taking to social media on Saturday morning, Rovanpera confirmed that he has withdrawn from his planned Super Formula campaign this year, but vowed that his single-seater journey has not come to an end.

“Hey, everyone,” he said.

“I have difficult news to share. I will be stepping back from the upcoming races and my participation in this year’s Super Formula season.

“I’ve been working with medical issues for already a longer period, which have gotten worse this year. My health doesn’t allow me to continue safely at the moment. Now my first priority is to fix that.

“Feedback and progress this year shows that there’s good potential in this project.

“My chapter in circuit racing isn’t finished.

“I’m more than sorry for those who hoped to see me on track. I’m looking forward to see you all soon as possible!

“I’m grateful to Morizo, TGR [Toyota Gazoo Racing], and my partners for their care and for standing by me, and I’ll keep working hard to come back stronger.

“Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.”

Rovanpera’s management declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

The BPPV ailment that struck Rovanpera during his Super Formula test is an inner ear disorder, most commonly seen in older people, usually in the 50s-70s age range, and can be triggered by head injuries; however, no specific cause can always be diagnosed.

The symptoms are repeated and include brief periods of vertigo when in motion, with the sufferer encountering debilitating levels of spinning sensations and disorientation.

It’s understood that, prior to this incident that prompted a medical ban from the Super Formula test, Rovanpera had never shown symptoms of the disorder before.

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