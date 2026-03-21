Racing Bulls has shown off its new-look livery for the Japanese Grand Prix, featuring a bold white, red, and silver colour palette.

The Faenza-based squad is not afraid of mixing up its liveries for select events during a season, and the upcoming race at Suzuka sees Racing Bulls show up with a new bespoke livery.

Racing Bulls reveal Japan-inspired Suzuka livery

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Racing Bulls will race at Suzuka with a new, unique livery, as well as having its personnal showing up in new team kit, as the squad celebrates the launch of Red Bull’s Sprint Edition can.

The new drink was launched during the Red Bull Tokyo Drift event, which featured 500 curated custom cars, drifting performances, and DJ sets, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad showing up to attend alongside a host of fellow Red Bull athletes.

Included were Red Bull athletes ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett, Takamoto Katsuta, Hiroya Minowa, and Red Bull reserve drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Ayumu Iwasa.

The design was created by Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi and remains true to the now-established Racing Bulls’ aesthetic, featuring a white, red, and silver colour palette.

On the team kit, the colours are also revised for the Japanese weekend, as well as featuring Aoyagi’s calligraphy and brush strokes.

The team explained that ‘Give You Wiiings’ shodo text wraps across the front and back of the team kit alongside bold brush stroke detailing running up the side panels, “blending the energy of Formula 1 with the elegance of traditional Japanese shodo calligraphy.

“The result is a distinctive race-weekend look that celebrates Japan and the Red Bull Spring Edition.”

Last year, Racing Bulls showed up with similarly bespoke liveries for several races, such as its magenta livery in Miami, a street art livery at Silverstone, a ‘Tortoise’ livery at the United States Grand Prix, and a holographic livery in Las Vegas.

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Peter Bayer: Racing Bulls seeking to connect with young fans

With Racing Bulls the team that resonates most with ‘Gen Z’ fans, CEO Peter Bayer spoke of his delight at seeing another launch vision come to life in a celebratory bespoke livery.

“As a team, we’re always looking for ways to connect with young fans and the cultures that shape our sport,” he said.

“The creative direction for this special livery and team kit originated with the Red Bull Spring Edition can, and together with Bisen Aoyagi, we transformed that bold design into something truly unique for the track.

“Unveiling it in Tokyo, in front of the passionate fans at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, makes this moment even more special for our team.”

As for the calligrapher whose talents have shaped the direction of the livery design, she said traditional symbols of Japanese culture helped create the look.

“Calligraphy captures motion in a single stroke, much like racing captures speed in a pivotal moment,” Aoyagi said.

“I was inspired by cherry blossoms and the culture of Japan to create a design that feels powerful, elegant and alive on the car.”

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