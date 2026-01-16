Racing Bulls has revealed its new livery for 2026, with an evolved iteration of its popular ’25 appearance.

The livery with which the new VCARB03 will race in F1 2026 has been revealed in a glitzy show held at Ford’s headquarters in Detroit.

Racing Bulls showcases F1 2026 livery

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

In attendance for Ford’s 2026 motorsport season launch at the Central Michigan train station in Detroit, Racing Bulls had its moment in the spotlight during the event as the Italian squad revealed its new F1 2026 livery and introduced new driver, Arvid Lindblad.

Joining Red Bull and Ford for the massive event, celebrating the new technical partnership between Ford and Red Bull Powertrains, the team took the covers off a showcar decked out in the livery it will race in this year.

Arvid Lindblad, who steps up into Formula 1 with the sister Red Bull squad this year, was joined by teammate Liam Lawson, team boss Alan Permane, and CEO Peter Bayer to unveil the new livery in front of 1500 assembled guests and to fans worldwide via online streams.

The new look is a new take on the streamlined all-white look from 2025, with sleek blue accents as a “subtle nod” to its partnership with Ford.

The launch comes in the same week as the team revealing its all-new 2026 clothing kit, marking a continuation of Racing Bulls‘ commitment to continue engaging with younger audiences and giving emerging artists a platform with F1’s fashion culture.

“This launch captures the evolution of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls as a brand and as a racing team,” Bayer said of the new look.

“From having Detroit as a backdrop representing our partnership with Ford, to the creators, fans, and communities we’ve brought into this launch, everything reflects our ambition to stand for being a culture -first team.

“We want to connect with the next generation in a way that feels authentic, bold, and inclusive, and this moment marks the continuation of what we do both on and off the track.”

The new look coincides with sweeping regulation changes for 2026, with revolution on both the chassis and power unit fronts, and team boss Alan Permane said he’s thrilled to see what the Red Bull family has put together for the next era of the sport.

“2026 represents one of the biggest technical changes Formula 1 has seen, and partnering with Ford at the very start of this journey is hugely significant for us,” he said.

“The Red Bull Ford Powertrains project brings together world -class engineering, innovation, and racing DNA, and it puts us in a strong position as the sport enters this new era.

“We have been working closely together and are proud of what the Red Bull family has developed. It’s something we’re excited to have in our race car as we hit the track in the coming weeks”.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Red Bull’s 2026 F1 livery breaks cover at Ford Detroit season launch