Red Bull has taken the covers off its new-look livery for F1 2026, ahead of the RB22’s on-track debut later this month.

Red Bull Racing’s new look for F1’s new era has arrived, with the Milton Keynes-based squad heading to Detroit for a joint season launch with Ford.

Red Bull reveal RB22 livery for F1 2026

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Red Bull has kicked off its new era in Formula 1 with a huge joint launch with Racing Bulls and engine partners Ford.

Heading to Detroit, Ford’s home in the United States, the team opted to reveal its new look in typically inimitable Red Bull style by using a stunt plane, piloted by Red Bull athlete Martin Sonka, to rip a sheet away from covering the showcar.

The new livery showcases a high-gloss finish that was used on the team’s initial F1 cars in the mid-2000s, moving away from the matte finishes that have emblazoned more recent offerings.

According to the team, the new look “harks back to a more classic Red Bull Racing presence” by “sharpening reflections, boosting contrast, and making heritage elements of the new livery feel richer and more premium at speed”.

Featuring a white base, the gloss paint aims to provide more depth and clarity to allow the Red Bull logos to “pop”, whilst also boasting cleaner edges and stronger colour saturation.

The new look coincides with a revolutionary time for Red Bull, which extends beyond F1’s introduction of new engine and chassis regulations.

Not only does this pre-season mark the team’s first without long-time team boss Christian Horner, who was replaced by Laurent Mekies in the middle of 2025, but this year marks the commencement of Red Bull becoming a manufacturer in its own right.

Red Bull Powertrains was launched four years ago and quickly partnered with Ford, with the US giant boasting plenty of engine-building experience with internal combustion engines and energy recovery systems.

F1 2026 thus marks Red Bull’s first year designing and manufacturing its own chassis, as well as creating its own engines, having spent the last two decades being supplied by other manufacturers.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Racing Bulls 2026 F1 livery breaks cover at Ford Detroit season launch