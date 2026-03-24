After watching an on board video of Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin, David Coulthard has been left questioning the true severity of the vibration issues faced by the team and Honda.

In what has been a tricky start for the Aston Martin and Honda alliance, with early teething issues to overcome, vibration issues from the Honda engine have become a major talking point. Coulthard has questioned whether this is just a move to “put the spotlight on Honda”.

David Coulthard questions Aston Martin vibration concerns

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It was following Bahrain testing that Honda spoke of “abnormal vibrations” from its power unit.

That talking point rolled over into the Melbourne season opener, as team principal Adrian Newey suggested that Alonso and Lance Stroll feared permanent nerve damage from consistent lapping in the AMR26 car.

At the Chinese Grand Prix, Alonso retired his car due to discomfort from the vibrations. Alonso told the media that he began to lose feeling in his hands and feet at one stage.

A clip from Alonso’s on board camera went viral, as he was seen taking his hands off the wheel and shaking them at various stages around the Shanghai Circuit.

It is footage which Coulthard has seen, and the 13-time grand prix winner is sceptical.

Speaking via the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard pondered whether an ulterior motive was at play.

“I’m talking with no knowledge of what he’s feeling in the car, but I looked at the video, and I’ve experienced flat spots on tyres, wheel weights coming off, and you get the vibration in the steering. The steering is physically doing that [shakes his hands to mimic vibrations].

“I never stopped if it was a Grand Prix, because you want the points. If it was a pit-stop that was available, you would do it.

“Have you seen these guys that work construction with the jackhammers, and they’re doing that [mimics vertical jackhammer vibrations] all day, every day. We don’t see them sort of going, ‘No, I’m not doing work today because the job of being a jackhammer guy is making my hands sore’.

“So, is it a little bit a convenience thing, just to continue to put the spotlight on Honda.

“I suspect it’s more the vibration is an issue for the reliability than for the driver.

“Because here’s my take on it, a driver would learn to sing a national anthem backwards, while juggling chainsaws, if it gave him a tenth of a second.”

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Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer, Mike Krack, did confirm post-race that Alonso could have continued if he “fights for the win”, but running outside the points, retiring the sole remaining AMR26 was an “easy” decision to make.

He also confirmed – validating Coulthard’s point – that these vibrations are more of a reliability issue, rather than costing Aston Martin “seconds” in performance.

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