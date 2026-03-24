The Haas F1 team has revealed a special Godzilla-themed livery to be used at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It comes after the team announced last week ‘a groundbreaking and season-long collaboration’ with Toho, the Japanese entertainment company behind the famous dinosaur.

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The American team’s ties to Japan have strengthened over recent years following the arrival of Toyota as a technical partner in late 2024.

Haas’s links to Toyota have grown further for the F1 2026 season with the team rebranded TGR Haas F1 Team following a tie up with the manufacturer’s Toyota Gazoo Racing division.

After competing in Japan with a one-off cherry blossom livery last year, Haas has taken the covers off a revised colour scheme for this weekend’s race at Suzuka in an event in Tokyo Midtown Hibiya on Tuesday.

The Godzilla livery is not a significant departure from the team’s usual paint job with white, black and red still featuring heavily.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Haas, team principal Ayao Komatsu welcomed the recently announced partnership between Haas and Toho.

He said: “This is truly an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our brand to new audiences, and it’s a first for both TGR Haas F1 Team and Toho.

“It’s an honour to bring a global icon such as Godzilla to this sport and activate across an important year for the franchise.

“We want our fanbases to combine and celebrate with us, as there will be lots to engage with this season.”

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Keiji Ota, the senior managing executive officer and chief Godzilla officer of Toho: “We are honored to announce this partnership between TGR Haas F1 Team – a team that continues to push the limits of performance on the global stage of Formula 1 – and Godzilla, a cultural icon that has continued to evolve for more than 70 years since first emerging from Japan.

“Godzilla has come to represent indomitable power and resilience, a spirit that deeply resonates with the TGR Haas F1 Team’s determination to constantly break through barriers.

“Through this collaboration, get ready for Godzilla to rampage on the world’s fastest stage!

“We promise to bring an unprecedented experience that will excite fans of both Godzilla and the TGR Haas F1 Team all around the world.”

Haas said the collaboration with Godzilla will ‘also take centre stage’ at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas in late October.

The United States Grand Prix will take place ahead of the release of Godzilla Minus Zero, the 39th film in the long-running franchise and the 34th to be produced by Toho, on November 6.

Haas is the second team to unveil a special livery for Japan with Racing Bulls unveiling a special cherry colour scheme last weekend.

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