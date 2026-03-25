BMW Motorsport has cheekily offered to supply Max Verstappen with an M4 GT3 EVO model for his endurance racing exploits.

It comes after the four-time F1 world champion was disqualified after winning on his Mercedes GT3 debut at the Nurburgring.

Max Verstappen receives cheeky BMW offer on social media

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Verstappen took advantage of a break in the F1 calendar to participate in an NLS race at the Nurburgring last weekend.

The Red Bull driver dominated the event along with teammates Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, setting pole position by 1.9 seconds and winning the race by almost a minute.

However, Verstappen’s car was dramatically disqualified in the hours after the race due to a tyre infringement.

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It emerged that the number three entry had used seven sets of tyres over the course of qualifying and the race combined, one more than the permitted maximum of six.

The Red Bull F1 driver’s Team Verstappen outfit is fielding a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car this year after agreeing a deal with the German manufacturer at the end of 2025, having previously used Ferrari machinery.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Verstappen announced on Monday that Team Redline, the sim racing outfit to which he is closely linked, is to be rebranded Verstappen Sim Racing going forward.

The move is intended to bring Verstappen’s sim-racing activities “closer in line” with the rest of the Verstappen Racing enterprise.

Responding to the announcement on social media, the official account of BMW M Motorsport cheekily offered to supply a car for Verstappen’s non-F1 racing exploits.

BMW wrote: “For sure we can also find you a real BMW M4 GT3 EVO, if you are interested.”

The message, which has attracted more than 160,000 views and 2,400 likes at the time of writing, was accompanied by a winking emoji.

BMW had a brief stint in F1 with Sauber – now competing as Audi – between 2006 and 2009, claiming its only victory with Robert Kubica at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Verstappen, who is set to return to F1 duties at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, is yet to publicly address his disqualification at the Nurburgring.

The four-time world champion has had a subdued start to the new season, recording a sixth-place finish and a DNF across the opening two races in Australia and China.

Verstappen was heavily linked with a move to the Mercedes F1 team last summer before the Brackley-based outfit opted to retain George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who have one win apiece so far this season.

Addressing Verstappen’s poor start to 2026, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said after the Chinese Grand Prix: “Max is really in a horror show.

“When you look at the onboard that he has in qualifying yesterday, it’s just horrendous to drive.”

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