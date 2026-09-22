FIA makes key Baku decision for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that two straight-mode zones will be in place at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

It comes as Formula 1 prepares for its return to the Baku City Circuit, for what will be a Saturday race around the popular venue.

Two SM zones confirmed for Baku

The Azerbaijan GP is to be held on Saturday, rather than Sunday, to accommodate Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day, held on 27 September.

The event promoters and government stakeholders requested the date of its race be brought forward for 2026, as it would have clashed, to which the sport has agreed.

Therefore, Free practice 1 and 2 will take place on Thursday, FP3 and qualifying on Friday, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

A new format is not the only F1 2026 twist for Baku. This will also be the first time that active aero is in use around the circuit.

Active aero partially replaced DRS, the former overtaking aid, under the new F1 2026 regulations, allowing drivers to open and close their rear wings at different parts of each track.

Straight Mode is designed to help reduce drag on the straights. The cars return to their standard configuration of closed front and rear wings for maximum downforce in the corners.

The number of SM zones has varied at each circuit in 2026. Active aero was effectively banned at the Monaco Grand Prix in June, due to the tight and twisty nature of the Monte Carlo Circuit.

The FIA has confirmed that two Straight Mode zones will be in use at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The first will be positioned throughout that enormous run from Turn 19, down the 2.2 kilometre main straight, and into Turn 1.

Drivers are then set for a second dose of SM for the shorter straight between Turns 2 and 3.

The remainder of the lap will take place with cars running the standard front and rear wing configurations.

It means that Sector 2, and the first part of Sector 3, will be driven without SM.

Latest F1 2026 talking points via PlanetF1.com

It’s time to start taking Lando Norris seriously

First Aston Martin AMR27 clues as Adrian Newey wingman speaks out

Only two drivers have won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on more than one occasion, those individuals being Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who will both be in action this week.

Perez, who claimed his Azerbaijan GP wins as a Red Bull driver in 2021 and 2023, returned to the grid in F1 2026 with newcomers Cadillac.

Verstappen, meanwhile, heads to Baku, at the wheel of the RB22, looking to become the first three-time winner.

Red Bull is by far the most successful team in Baku, having won five of the eight Azerbaijan Grands Prix.

Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Baku: 2

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being held on a Saturday?