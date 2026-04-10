The FIA says there was “constructive dialogue on difficult topics” during the first of a series of meetings over potential refinements to the F1 2026 rules on Thursday.

It comes ahead of three further meetings before the F1 2026 season resumes with the Miami Grand Prix next month.

FIA statement after first meeting over F1 2026 rules

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The new regulations for 2026 have proven divisive since the start of this season with competitors and fans offering a lukewarm response to the changes.

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, has been the most vocal critic of the rules among the drivers, memorably describing the new cars “anti-racing” during pre-season testing.

Following Oliver Bearman’s high-speed accident at the recent Japanese Grand Prix, the FIA acknowledged that the increased closing speeds of the F1 2026 cars had been a contributing factor in the Haas driver’s crash.

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F1’s governing body went on to confirm that “a number of meetings” would take place over the course of the April break with a view to refining the new rules, with the first taking place on Thursday between the FIA and technical representatives of the teams and engine manufacturers.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Thursday, the FIA confirmed that there is “a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management.”

It also confirmed that a sporting regulations meeting will be held on April 15, which is expected to open the door for mid-season changes to the technical rules.

Another follow-up meeting between the FIA and technical experts will be held on April 16 before “a high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders” takes place on April 20.

The FIA said: “The first of a series of meetings to discuss potential changes to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations was convened today by the FIA.

“Today’s meeting, between the FIA and technical experts from the Teams and Power Unit Manufacturers, covered a raft of topics as part of the natural evolution of the 2026 F1 technical and sporting regulations.

“It was generally agreed that although the events to date have provided exciting racing, there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management.

“There was constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders.

“It was agreed earlier in the year by all parties that this sequence of meetings would take place following the first three races of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

“The scheduling was timed so that sufficient technical data could be gathered in advance of any discussions.

“As part of the round of collaborative discussions, further meetings are planned over the coming fortnight.

“There is a Sporting Regulations meeting on April 15 during which any changes in Section B that are required to facilitate the technical changes will be discussed.

“The next technical session will be on April 16 during which points discussed today will be followed up and new topics will be given exposure.

“A high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders is scheduled for April 20 where it is anticipated that preferred options jointly proposed by the technical teams will be considered and a consensus sought on the way forward.

“The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, the commercial rights holder and the FIA all at the table. It is in this spirit of collaboration that potential changes are being discussed.

“Any changes to the regulations will be subject to the FIA WMSC approval process.”

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