Formula 2 will race in Miami and Canada as part of the upcoming F1 weekends, replacing the cancelled Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds.

The cancellation of the two Middle Eastern races has opened up the calendar, into which two races in North America will slot.

Formula 2 adds Miami and Montreal to 2026 calendar

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The cancellation of the second and third rounds of the Formula 2 calendar, set to take place in Bahrain this weekend and in Saudi Arabia next weekend, had left a sizeable hole in the championship.

As it was, the next round was set to be in Monaco at the start of June.

But, in a revision to the calendar, Formula 2 will join the support programme at the upcoming Miami and Canadian Grands Prix, meaning the two North American rounds will host the second and third rounds, subject to final approval by the World Motor Sport Council.

It will be the first time Formula 2 has ever raced in North America, a curious absence despite having raced in the Middle East and Australia alongside its core European races.

Monaco will thus host the fourth round of the championship, as was initially the case, and the rest of the calendar remains unchanged.

The final three race weekends are scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi. Given these countries’ proximity to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, it’s entirely feasible that these rounds could also face disruption or cancellation later in the year, although this has not been confirmed.

“Following the necessary changes to the calendar at the start of the season, the addition of these new rounds ensures the FIA Formula 2 Championship remains strong and balanced, and able to deliver for our teams, drivers and fans,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“Bringing the championship to North America via Miami and Montreal for the first time marks an important step in its continued global growth, strengthening the pathway alongside Formula 1 and connecting with new audiences.

“I thank all those who worked tirelessly to make these rounds possible. Our thoughts remain with all those affected by the ongoing events in the Middle East, and we continue to hope for a swift return to stability. We look forward to racing in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia very soon.”

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “While it has not been possible to go ahead with the two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia this month, we look forward to being back with our passionate fans there as soon as possible.

“It is great news for our fans, the drivers and the teams that Formula 2 will be racing in Miami and Montreal. Bruno and the whole F2 family have done a great job, working closely with us, the FIA, and the Miami and Montreal promoters, to ensure we limit the gap in racing for the championship this season, and I want to thank them for making this possible. It is going to be fantastic to restart the racing in a few weeks’ time and to have F2 alongside Formula 1 as we return to the US for the first time this season.”

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said, “We always love to race in Sakhir and Jeddah, and we wish them well and look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow.

“We are now going to Miami and Montreal for the second and third rounds of the 2026 season, respectively.

“I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1 for their support in making this possible, and also the FIA, the promoters of the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix, and of course my team, who have worked hard to put in place two new Rounds in such a short amount of time.

“It was not an easy thing to do, but bringing F2 to North America for the first time is really fantastic. It’s something we have been wanting to do for a long time, and it enables us to ensure we’re back racing as quickly as possible.

“It will be a great new challenge for our teams and our drivers, who have all welcomed the news with enthusiasm. I am certain that the quality of racing will bring a lot of excitement to the fans and to everyone attending both Grands Prix.”

Revised Formula 2 calendar 2026

06-08 March Melbourne, Australia 01-03 May Miami, USA 22-24 May Montreal, Canada 04-07 June Monte-Carlo, Monaco 12-14 June Barcelona, Spain 26-28 June Spielberg, Austria 03-05 July Silverstone, Great Britain 17-19 July Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 24-26 July Budapest, Hungary 04-06 September Monza, Italy 11-13 September Madrid, Spain 24-26 September Baku, Azerbaijan 27-29 November Lusail, Qatar 04-06 December Yas Island, UAE

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