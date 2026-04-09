GianPiero Lambiase, the long-serving Red Bull race engineer to Max Verstappen, and the team’s head of racing, will embark on a new Formula 1 career challenge with McLaren.

It is not a move which will take place just yet. Perhaps not before 2028. But regardless, Red Bull is set to lose another key figure, and Verstappen, a critical ally. Let us take a closer look at Lambiase’s Formula 1 story, and what lays ahead.

Who is GianPiero Lambiase?

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GianPiero Lambiase, 45, is a British-Italian engineer from Bedford, England.

His F1 journey started in 2005 with Jordan. Lambiase remained with ‘Team Silverstone’ through its Midland, Spyker and Force India transitions.

Lambiase moved to Red Bull in 2015, where he has remained to this day.

He is affectionately known as ‘GP’.

What has GianPiero Lambiase done so far in F1?

Lambiase has established his reputation as one of Formula 1’s top race engineers, and a key cog in the Red Bull machine.

Even as far back as the late 2000s, Lambiase was turning heads. With Lambiase in his ear, Giancarlo Fisichella claimed Force India’s first pole position and podium at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix.

Lambiase subsequently worked as race engineer to Vitantonio Liuzzi, Paul di Resta and Sergio Perez, before joining Red Bull in 2015.

He started out as race engineer to Daniil Kvyat, and continued in that role with his successor Max Verstappen.

It was at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix that Verstappen won on his Red Bull debut. He went on to become a four-time World Champion, all with his Lambiase as his guide from the pit wall.

Lambiase also took on the Red Bull ‘head of racing’ position from 2025, dovetailing that with race engineering Verstappen.

What has Max Verstappen said about GianPiero Lambiase?

Verstappen and Lambiase have formed a strong bond over their years together in Formula 1.

Yet, the pair often provide some team radio entertainment with their hilarious bickering.

Speaking about Lambiase back in 2021, Verstappen said: “GP and I have been working together for a few years. We have a very good and honest relationship, I think.

“He really understands what I need from the car, and also how I can feed back things to him. Of course, we have moments where we don’t agree. But I think that’s also wanted, because at the end of the day, you want to make each other better, and you want to make the car faster.

“It’s good to be able to have discussions and come [up] with the best solution for it. We [are] also very honest to each other, like I am to Helmut [Marko] and Christian. And I think that makes it so good.”

Former Red Bull team boss Christian Horner once likened Verstappen and ‘GP’ to an “old married couple”.

In 2023, Verstappen added: “Oh yes [we disagree], a lot. But that’s also part of the kind of marriage we’re in. I think it’s good because he always tries to get the best out of me and I try to get the best out of him.

“And at the end of the day, you make a lot of calls together. Of course also with more people involved. At the end of the day when it goes to the set-up of the car, it’s between us. And you have to trust each other. Sometimes you might disagree but that’s important sometimes.”

More on GianPiero Lambiase from PlanetF1.com

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Gianpiero Lambiase McLaren move raises fresh questions over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull future

Why would McLaren interest GianPiero Lambiase?

Verstappen is not enjoying the new regulations, to the extent of contemplating quitting. His Red Bull contract runs until the end of 2028.

With Lambiase heading for McLaren as ‘chief racing officer’ down the line, one wonders whether his past comments on Verstappen drop a two-part clue, both on the Dutchman’s future, and why Lambiase will jump ship for McLaren.

“The day Max and I stop working together in this set-up will be the day I’m keen to take on a new challenge,” he told De Telegraaf in 2023.

“I don’t think it would be fair to another driver if we tried to replicate what I’ve been doing with Max since May 2016.

“I see this as something incredibly special and don’t think anything like it will happen again. So I hope we’ll definitely continue on this basis until at least 2028. Unless he or the team decides otherwise, of course.”

McLaren’s appeal is clear. This team is the reigning double champions, having experienced a meteoric rise under the leadership of team principal Andrea Stella.

A lucrative McLaren contract for Lambiase sweetens the deal.

Lambiase will also get the chance to link back up with familiar faces from Red Bull’s past, in the form of Rob Marshall (now McLaren chief designer) and Will Courtenay (sporting director).

Will GianPiero Lambiase replace Andrea Stella?

It is understood that Lambiase’s arrival will not impact Stella’s position as team principal.

Stella is not understood to be heading for Ferrari, as early reports on this situation suggested.

Indeed, McLaren has confirmed that Lambiase, as chief racing officer, will report into Stella.

McLaren stated that Stella, and CEO Zak Brown, are “also both on long-term contracts”, an important clarification perhaps influenced by those rumours.

McLaren revealed that the chief racing officer role already exists within its structure, with overall leadership of the race team. The duties are carried out by Stella at present, alongside those of the team principal position.

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