Untelevised team radio footage from the Belgian Grand Prix has revealed the moment George Russell was told that Mercedes was “happy with the SOC level” moments before the start of the race at Spa.

It comes after Russell was heard complaining that he had “no f**cking battery down the straight” following his retirement on the opening lap.

Mercedes ‘happy with SOC level’ before George Russell disaster

Russell was eliminated on the first lap at Spa after a collision with Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari at Les Combes.

His third non-score in six races saw Russell slip to third in the drivers’ standings and 50 points behind Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, who collected his sixth victory of the F1 2026 season at Spa.

After starting third, behind Antonelli and Max Verstappen, Russell held the position through the first series of corners before an issue with battery deployment saw him lose two positions on the Kemmel straight to Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

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In his attempt to re-pass Hamilton around the outside at Les Combes, Russell made contact with the Ferrari before spinning into the gravel.

Russell was heard shouting at Mercedes over team radio in the immediate aftermath of his retirement, asking what had happened to the SOC (state of charge) of his battery.

A new message by Russell’s race engineer, Marcus Dudley, has revealed that the British driver was reassured before the start of the race that Mercedes was “happy with the SOC level.”

It has also emerged that Russell was instructed to perform a “boost press at full power” on the exit of Turn 2, more commonly known as Eau Rouge.

The full exchange from the start of the formation lap went as follows:

Dudley: “Clutch was on target, then pulled back.”

Dudley: “So some drivers reporting spots of rain on their visors. We’re not expecting this to amount to anything.”

Dudley: “Keep working those tyres.”

Dudley: “And blue 10, position seven.”

Dudley: “And green 12, position one.”

Dudley: “And will be four burnouts, starting at the old DRS line.”

Dudley: “Final burnout. P9 Lawson.”

Dudley: “So we are happy with SOC level.”

Dudley: “And just a reminder for that boost press at full power, exit Turn 2.”

Dudley: “Last car approaching back of the grid… stopped.”

As the race begins, Russell is reminded for a second time to activate boost.

Dudley: “Reminder: boost press.”

Russell: “I’m out! What the f**k happened with the SOC down the straight? Had no f**king battery down the straight!”

Russell: “Guys! Unacceptable! Un-f**king-acceptable!”

Russell told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after returning to the paddock: “Numb to the disappointment now. When it happens so often, you just get used to it.

“For whatever reason, the battery decided not to recharge at Turn 1. I went around the first corner, the battery didn’t charge and I exited the first corner 35 per cent down.

“Because it didn’t charge, I also had a boost problem.

“The turbo didn’t sort itself out, so I had no power. I got to the top of Eau Rouge with zero per cent on the battery. Quite frankly, it was dangerous.

“I got swamped by three cars. Shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place and that’s why I’m most angry.

“The incident with Lewis, honestly, I think was a racing incident. He didn’t do anything reckless, it was just one of those things.

“I’m just most angry that I was in that position in the first place.

“I was in a great position out of Turn 1 and I was ready to fight the two guys ahead of me up to Turn 5.

“Instead, I get swamped by three drivers.”

Russell has complained of a lack of straight-line speed from his Mercedes over the last two rounds in Britain and Belgium.

PlanetF1.com data analyst Uros Radovanovic revealed that Russell was 10 kilometres per hour slower than Antonelli around Blanchimont in Q3 at Spa (below), contributing to an overall loss of 0.367 seconds in the final sector.

PlanetF1.com reported after qualifying that Russell’s deficit on the straights is likely related to his different driving style to Antonelli with the F1 2026 engines, leaving him using more energy earlier and paying for it as the lap unfolds.

Thomas Maher wrote: “The working hypothesis within the team has been suggested to be down to driving style techniques.

“In this very modern and not-quite-natural Formula 1, the conservation of momentum through corners is not just critical for immediate lap time, but also in terms of energy conservation for later in the lap as the effects compound.

“[Russell] being slower out of Blanchimont may be down to a smidge more energy being used under acceleration half a lap [earlier].”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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