As he looks into his crystal ball, Sebastian Vettel can see George Russell becoming World Champion in F1 2026.

Vettel believes that there are good times ahead for Mercedes, and sees Russell as the driver with the smarts to piece together a title-winning season. Russell is currently favourite with the bookmakers to become World Champion in F1 2026.

Sebastian Vettel backs George Russell for 2026 crown

Russell delivered what many considered to be one of the strongest seasons anywhere on the grid in 2025. But, as was the case throughout the ground effect era, Mercedes was unable to unlock enough performance from its cars to mount a genuine title push.

But Mercedes will be hoping that changes in F1 2026, under the new chassis and engine regulations, will allow them to mount a genuine title challenge. The Silver Arrows went into testing as the title favourites, and emerged still sitting pretty.

Andrea Stella, team principal of reigning double champions McLaren, believes that Ferrari and Mercedes are the “teams to beat” at the start of F1 2026.

Russell is the favourite to win his first Drivers’ Championship this season, and is also Vettel’s pick.

Vettel won his four titles in consecutive seasons between 2010-13 with Red Bull.

“On the one hand, based on what can be seen so far, it is probably not a bad choice to tip Mercedes,” Vettel is widely reported to have said on ServusTV’s Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7.

“But quite deliberately, McLaren also runs Mercedes engines, and they have not done a bad job in recent years.

“However, I would pick George, because I consider him very intelligent, because I know how hard he works on himself, and because I think he is smart enough to understand what he personally can contribute as a driver to make the difference.

“There are several drivers in the field who can do that, but in the current situation my gut feeling would be that George, together with Mercedes, will succeed best this year.”

George Russell unfazed by favourite tag

Russell’s stance is that he has long since felt ready to challenge for the crown. Having the F1 2026 title favourite tag to his name therefore is of little significance.

Asked how that recognition feels, he told PlanetF1.com and others: “Didn’t really feel anything from hearing that, to be honest.

“As I’ve said for a long time, I feel ready to fight for a World Championship. Whether we have that comment above us or not, that does not change my approach one single bit.

“I’m working so hard, the team, everybody here has been working flat out to really maximise this new set of regulations.”

With so many new challenges attached to F1 2026, like “how the energy management works, the re-harvesting of the batteries, getting your head around the boost system, the overtake modes, the active aero,” Russell said, “there’s a lot of things we need to learn very quickly, but I feel I can take advantage from that, and I feel confident with myself and my team.”

