Pre-season title favourite George Russell must come from behind to win if he is to clinch a first Drivers’ title in F1 2026.

Sky F1’s Martin Brundle declared a return to form for Russell at the Barcelona GP. However, Brundle warns that if Russell is going to win this title, then he must “fix” a perceived recurring theme of Antonelli being the stronger driver in the second half of a stint.

George Russell told ‘fix’ Kimi Antonelli stint trend

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Five consecutive victories for Kimi Antonelli catapulted Mercedes’ teenage Italian to the top of the Drivers’ Championship.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ experienced head and early title favourite, Russell, has been left with a comeback mission if he is to deliver the title, something which he has spoken of feeling ready to do.

Russell was boosted by his teammate’s misfortune in Barcelona. It was a stronger race weekend for Russell who secured P2, while Antonelli failed to score, his W17 coming to a stop late in the race with a suspected battery issue.

Brundle was impressed with what he saw from Russell in Barcelona. However, he has warned his compatriot over a trend. He sees Antonelli as consistently the faster of the Mercedes drivers during the second half of a stint.

That, Russell must “fix” if he wants to win the title, Brundle warns.

“George Russell was in fine form across the weekend, having decided to go back to following his own instincts and set-up with his Mercedes,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“He looked calm and composed out on track, keeping his car nicely just on the edge of grip without overly stressing the tyres, certainly on the corners I was standing on.

“Russell popped his Mercedes on pole position by a fraction of a second confirming his return to form.

“In the second half of each tyre stint Antonelli had a speed advantage to catch Russell, but couldn’t quite make the overtakes stick.

“This has been a theme generally so far this season and something George has to fix if he wants this championship.

“Nonetheless, he kept the all-important lead of the two and would pit again on Lap 36. Antonelli was in Lap 37 to fend off [Lando] Norris.”

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Mercedes faced another potent threat in this race, however, that being a rapid Lewis Hamilton.

The timing of the Virtual Safety Car after both Mercedes had stopped was ideal for Hamilton, who was able to pit, retain the lead, and disappear up the road to a first victory with Ferrari.

With that, Hamilton moved up to second in the Drivers’ standings, splitting the Mercedes.

“Not long after Antonelli finally passed Russell his car ground to a halt with four laps to go,” Brundle added.

“It was agonising for the championship leader, and suddenly, just a week after his majestic victory in Monaco, he now leads Hamilton by 41 points and Russell by 50. With 399 points still available this season, that somehow doesn’t feel anything like as commanding a lead as it did on Saturday evening.”

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