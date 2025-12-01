For the first time since 2021, the F1 World Drivers’ Championship has come down to the season finale and three drivers have a chance of glory in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri are all mathematically in the race but it is Norris who has the advantage with a big gap heading into the final race of the back-and-forth year.

How the F1 title can be decided in Abu Dhabi

How Lando Norris can win the world title

Of the three, it is Norris who has the simplest task. Heading into the race in Abu Dhabi, he has a 12-point lead over P2 Verstappen and a 16-point lead over his team-mate Piastri.

This means there are a variety of scenarios which would see Norris secure his first world title. The most simple of those is for Norris to simply finish on the podium as the other two would then be mathematically eliminated.

Failing to do that, Norris can finish fourth or fifth provided Verstappen does not win the race and he can finish sixth provided neither of his rivals win.

From then on, Norris can afford to be seventh or eighth, provided Verstappen finishes no higher than third and Piastri no higher than second.

If Norris is ninth, he will need Verstappen to be fourth or worse and Piastri to not win the race. If Norris is in the final points-paying spot of 10th, he needs Verstappen to be fourth or lower and Piastri to be third or lower.

A DNF or a finish outside the points would have Norris relying on a P4 or worse from Verstappen and a P3 or worse from Piastri.

How Max Verstappen can win the world title

The long-time outsider for the title Verstappen has become the second favourite after his win in Qatar took him ahead of Piastri in the order.

However, there is still an uphill battle if the Dutchman wants his fifth world title. For starters, he cannot afford to finish off the podium and even if he wins, that is no guarantee of the championship.

If Verstappen is first, he needs Norris to be fourth or lower. If he is second, he needs Norris to be eighth or lower with Piastri no higher than third.

The final situation in which Verstappen could win the title is if he finishes third and Norris is ninth or below while Piastri is second or below.

How Oscar Piastri can win the world title

The once title-favourite Piastri now needs a minor miracle if he is to become world champion.

Trailing both Verstappen and Norris, Piastri needs to finish in the top two to even have a chance.

If he wins the race, he needs Norris to be no higher than fifth. If he comes second, Norris needs to be no higher than 10th and Verstappen no higher than fourth.

