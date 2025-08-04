While in pain, Isack Hadjar said it was “driveable” as he raced at the Hungarian Grand Prix with an injured wrist.

Said injury was caused by gravel which had entered the cockpit and struck Hadjar on the wrist. The Frenchman wants to see change, as he hit out at that “dumb” gravel trap.

Isack Hadjar injury to spark Hungary gravel trap change?

Hadjar’s left hand was struck by gravel kicked up on Lap 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The stone in question had been displaced by the Haas of Oliver Bearman, on the approach to Turn 13.

Hadjar reported it over team radio. It was clear he was in pain.

“Mate, my hand is **ed. I took all the gravel, all the gravel, man.”

Hadjar raced on to a P11 finish, the highest of the non-points scorers. After the race, he was asked by the media, including PlanetF1.com, for more insight on the wrist injury.

“Yeah, it was honestly driveable, and good focus,” he said.

Asked if he had experienced such a thing before, Hadjar replied: “Yeah I had, but not this amount, and not at this speed.”

The gravel strip coming out of Turn 12 is a sound initiative when it comes to enforcing track limits. However, it is one which Hadjar wants banished.

“I hope they get rid of this, because it’s dumb,” he stated.

As for how he was after exiting the Racing Bulls cockpit, Hadjar, when asked if his wrist was damaged, clarified: “No. It’s a bit sore, a bit blue, hurting again.”

Hadjar continued his criticism of that Hungaroring gravel strip as he spoke to the Formula 1 website after the race.

“Not good,” he said of his left wrist. “I think it’s very stupid to have gravel positioned here, because if a car wheelspins in the gravel in front of you, then it goes into your hand, your helmet, and it’s not nice.”

While Hadjar goes into the summer break on a run of five point-less grands prix, he can nonetheless hold his head high. The Frenchman has scored 22 points across his opening 14 rounds as a Formula 1 driver.

That places him thirteenth in the Drivers’ Championship, two positions and two points ahead of team-mate Liam Lawson.

