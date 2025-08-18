Isack Hadjar is pragmatic about his chances of joining Red Bull next season, the driver conceding he needs to cut out his mistakes to show the higher-ups that he’s worth the shot.

Hadjar joined the Formula 1 grid this season on the back of his runner-up result in the 2024 Formula 2 championship, where a stall on the line in the title-decider at the Yas Marina circuit cost him the title.

Isack Hadjar, rookie of the F1 2025 season and future Red Bull driver?

Alas, his first race in Formula 1 wasn’t any better.

Qualifying 11th at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar binned his Racing Bulls F1 car on a wet formation lap and wasn’t able to take his place on the grid.

Walking away from his stricken car in tears, the 20-year-old put that behind him to record five top ten results in his next eight races.

It was an impressive recovery that had Hadjar linked to the Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen, some reports even claiming that he could replace Yuki Tsunoda mid-season.

But with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko insisting Tsunoda’s is not going anywhere, at least not this year, Hadjar has continued his F1 learning with Racing Bulls where he has brought his tally up to 22 points.

What’s next for Isack Hadjar in F1?

However, scoring just a solitary point in the last five races, Hadjar accepts he still has some way to go before he can stake a claim on the Red Bull race seat.

Speaking with the media at the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 20-year-old was asked by PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher if he was thinking about a Red Bull future

“When I can be on top of it and not making any mistakes then yeah I can think,” he replied.

Pressed on whether he was dreaming of Red Bull, he replied: “I’m dreaming of scoring in the points.”

Although Hadjar is not on top of the rookie standings, that position belonging to Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, the Frenchman has been the standout this season.

So much so, Racing Bulls CEO issued a hands-off warning to Red Bull amidst rumours of a mid-season change.

But speaking with PlanetF1.com after Hungary, he conceded that while he would like to hold onto the driver for a year or two, Hadjar is a serious candidate for the F1 2026 Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen.

“I was joking, honestly!” he said.

“We have strong alignment internally that we need to go through this year calmly, with everyone focusing on their jobs.

“I’m sure that, post-summer break, discussions will start about 2026, but honestly, I dare to say that in ’25, we all want to keep it calm and, talking about Isack, give him the chance to grow, to learn.

“Honestly, he is incredible.”

