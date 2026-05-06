Isack Hadjar ‘p*ssed off a lot’ after Red Bull ‘disaster’ at Miami Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar says his race-ending mistake at the Miami Grand Prix is “p*ssing me off a lot” after a “disaster” weekend on his side of the Red Bull garage.

Hadjar crashed out of last Sunday’s race in Florida after clipping the inside barrier at the Turns 14/15 chicane.

Isack Hadjar: Miami GP weekend ‘a bit of a disaster’

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With the steering arm broken on his Red Bull RB22, the French-Algerian was unable to avoid hitting the barrier on the exit of the corner.

Television pictures showed Hadjar furiously beating his steering wheel in frustration in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Hadjar’s retirement came after he was disqualified from the qualifying results due to his floor being too wide, leaving him starting from the pit lane.

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Speaking after his retirement, Hadjar admitted it was “a tough one” to take.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I finally found the limit.

“All weekend, I was very close and under control, but I made a mistake.

“This is a tough one. Breaking the car is p*ssing me off a lot.

“Also, I could have scored good points considering the car I had and I just threw it all away.

“I can’t really remember [the incident] because it went by very quickly, so I don’t have a very good memory of exactly what happened.

“It just felt like a big hit. I just didn’t see it coming at all. Then the car was broken, I went in the other wall, couldn’t stop it.

“It just shows how much you need to be focused and I wasn’t.”

Despite his pit-lane start, Hadjar was running 15th at the time of his mistake. He claimed that his pace in the early laps had pointed to a promising result.

Asked if his decision to start the race on hard tyres had contributed to his misjudgement, he replied: “I honestly felt awesome in those first few laps. It was very easy for me to overtake.

“[Arvid] Lindblad was the last car I took, aside from the pits. We did just three laps of racing, so I think very good pace.

“To me, it was feeling fine.”

Hadjar was spotted in conversation with the Red Bull pit wall as the remainder of the race unfolded in Miami.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if the team’s support is helpful in getting over mistakes, Hadjar pointed out that both team and driver had made mistakes over the course of the weekend.

And he revealed that he was encouraged by Red Bull’s progress after the team took a number of upgrades – including a Ferrari-style rotating rear wing – to Florida.

He said: “The team and I made mistakes this weekend.

“It’s been honestly a bit of a disaster from both our sides, so we need to stick together and see what we can do the next weekend.

“Obviously we’re happy. There’s more performance in the car. It’s not such a pain now to make it to Q3, which it was the first few rounds.

“Let’s just look at the positives. We come back in Canada and hopefully we do a strong one.”

Put to him that he has a history of bouncing back from mistakes, he added: “Honestly I’m itching to get back to it right now. I wish I was driving.

“I wish I knew what I could have done [in this race]. It was a good start.

“So now having to wait three weeks is a bit rough.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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