Lando Norris set the pace in FP3 at the Italian Grand Prix, but Charles Leclerc in second wasn’t far behind in a session in which the entire field was separated by less than a second.

Oscar Piastir was third fastest ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The Formula 1 drivers took to the Monza circuit for Saturday’s final practice in near-perfect conditions with blue skies overhead and the drivers quickly got into the action.

Yuki Tsunoda set the opening benchmark time of 1:20.775 as Isack Hadjar, Franco Colapinto and Oliver Bearman had been through the gravel before Max Verstappen took over at the top with a 1:20.040.

Charles Leclerc was up to second in the Ferrari, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Tsunoda. Leclerc went on to have a moment at Parabolica. Verstappen, running the soft tyres, upped his pace to a 1:19.688.

Kimi Antonelli, down in 12th place, reported “derates” as his teammate George Russell, who suffered engine issues in Friday’s second practice, went fifth fastest behind Alex Albon. Hamilton upped his pace on the mediums to go second fastest, a quarter of a second down on Verstappen.

Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon and Verstappen had a moment where the Red Bull driver felt the Haas driver got in his way. “He’s such a ****,” he vented.

Heading into the final 20 minutes, more drivers moved onto the soft tyres including the championship-leading McLaren teammates.

Lando Norris hit the front with a 1:19.331, 0.247s ahead of Oscar Piastri before Verstappen split the McLaren teammates with Isack Hadjar up to fourth in the Racing Bulls. Piastri made it a McLaren 1-2 by 0.165s behind Norris.

Leclerc’s efforts to get into a top position were hindered by a mistake at the second Lesmo as the Ferrari driver put wheels in the gravel. He bounced back on his next, and last, flying lap to go second behind Norris by 0.021s.

The session ended with Norris quickest ahead of Leclerc and Piastri.

Italian GP FP3 times

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.331

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.021

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.165

4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.167

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.184

6 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.227

7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.267

8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.272

9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.365

10 Alexander Albon Williams +0.389

11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.406

12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.530

13 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.576

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.703

15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.728

16 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.801

17 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.878

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.916

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.916

20 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.973

