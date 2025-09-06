Williams team boss James Vowles opened up on why his team submitted a right of review regarding a penalty for Carlos Sainz at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Sainz was given a 10-second time penalty, and also received two points on his FIA Super Licence, after a collision with Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson which occurred early in the race at Zandvoort.

Vowles wants a ‘straightforward conversation’ after Carlos Sainz penalty

Sainz looked to go around the outside of Lawson at Turn 1, but the duo would collide, resulting in punctures for the pair of them.

The stewards adjudged Sainz to have caused the collision, with the associated 10-second penalty and two Super Licence points leaving the Spaniard enraged. With Lawson standing his ground, a war of words has been ongoing between the drivers.

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Williams submitted a right to review request over Sainz’s penalty.

Williams team principal James Vowles discussed that decision with Sky F1, explaining that his main wish is to have a “straightforward conversation” to define how teams and drivers should go racing in the eyes of the stewards.

“For me, if you look onboard from Lawson, not from Carlos, you’ll see that his head is completely in the mirrors,” said Vowles. “He’s not looking straight ahead. He’s looking in the mirror at that point in time.

“And as the car washes out, it gets into the turbulent flow of the Ferrari, and he snaps, so you can see it there onboard from Carlos. But the car doesn’t move laterally in a smooth way of opening the wheel. It fundamentally snaps a meter across the track into Carlos.

“If you open the wheel up, the other car will back out the way. If there’s a sudden motion, it effectively puts you in a situation when an accident happens.

“That, for me, is a racing incident. Lawson didn’t intend on hitting Carlos. Also, Carlos wasn’t doing anything more than putting the car there, waiting for the moment, pushing Lawson offside, then to get back in underneath him again.

Latest F1 2025 penalty points tally

“So what’s important for me is there’s two points on Carlos’ license. But more importantly, I’d like to have just a straightforward conversation so we all know how to go racing in the future.

“If this is deemed this is how we go racing, then at least we have clarity over that.”

Williams and Racing Bulls both feature in the battle for P5 in the Constructors’ Championship. That position is currently Williams’, but Racing Bulls are only 20 points behind in seventh.

