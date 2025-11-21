F1 2026 aero mastermind set for surprise team return after FIA departure

One of the key FIA architects of the new F1 2026 regulations is set to return to competition by joining a team for next season.

Jason Somerville, the head of aerodynamics for the FIA, will leave the governing body to take up a new post on the grid next season.

FIA confirm Jason Somerville to vacate his role

Somerville has served as the FIA’s head of aerodynamics since the start of 2022, helping with the regulations across the current generation of F1 cars as well as heading up the aerodynamic development direction for the revolutionary regulations incoming for 2026.

With active aerodynamics en route for 2026, Somerville has played an integral role in shaping the regulations, which include innovative ‘X-mode’ and ‘Y-mode’ configurations to ensure maximum efficiency through the corners while reducing drag down the straights.

His expertise in helping mould these regulations may prove useful in the future for the team that has secured his signature, although the British aerodynamicist must put in a mandatory period of gardening leave before taking up his new role.

“We can confirm that Jason Somerville, Head of Aerodynamics, will be leaving the FIA,” an FIA spokesperson told PlanetF1.com.

“Jason will serve his full notice period, including gardening leave.

“During this transition, Jason will dedicate his time to non-sensitive, non-F1 projects.

“Access to sensitive and confidential information has been adjusted accordingly, in line with our standard off-boarding procedures.

“We would like to thank Jason for his invaluable contribution to the organisation and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Prior to his FIA role, Somerville served in the same role for Formula One Management (FOM) as the department lead to help develop the aerodynamic rules for the ground-effect era, which began in 2022.

His return to the grid comes nine years on from serving as Williams’ head of aero between 2011 and ’17, including the aero development for the 2014 FW36 and 2015 FW37, which both claimed third in the Constructors’ Championship in their respective seasons.

He has also put in stints as a senior aerodynamicist at Lotus, Toyota, and Tom Walkinshaw Racing, as well as a prior stint at Williams during its BMW-powered years.

Where is Jason Somerville set to work in F1 2026?

Somerville is expected to return to competition with an F1 team in 2026, once his gardening leave period of, minimum, six months is completed.

Where Somerville is heading hasn’t yet been made official, and multiple paddock sources suggested to PlanetF1.com that Cadillac is the likely destination, tying in with an initial report in the Italian media that Graeme Lowdon’s squad could have secured the British aerodynamicist.

However, PlanetF1.com understands that Somerville is not joining the American team, while Aston Martin’s overhaul of its technical department doesn’t include his arrival.

Instead, it’s thought that Alpine may be the team for Somerville’s return to competitive action; he is understood to have worked closely with Steve Nielsen at the governing body in recent years and, following Nielsen’s own return to competition by becoming managing director for the Enstone-based squad, may have convinced Somerville to follow suit.

This is not yet confirmed. A team spokesperson for Alpine declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

Read Next: Toto Wolff Mercedes slice sold as team confirms ownership shake-up