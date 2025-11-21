Max Verstappen challenges Ted Kravitz over Las Vegas GP statement

Max Verstappen warned Ted Kravitz that a comparison cannot be made between the Las Vegas GP circuit and other low-downforce tracks where Red Bull has experienced success.

Kravitz put it to Verstappen that he has “won” at the tracks visited previously in F1 2025 which “had this kind of level of downforce”, but Verstappen was quick to pour cold water on the idea that this means he is set up for success in Sin City.

Max Verstappen cold on Ted Kravitz Las Vegas GP statement

There remains a degree of uncertainty over the true pecking order in Las Vegas, as the second practice session was disrupted by manhole cover concerns.

The session was red flagged for a second time with two minutes left on the clock, meaning various drivers were unable to complete a final flying lap. Championship leader Lando Norris ended FP2 fastest on a 1:33.602, 0.029s ahead of Kimi Antonelli with Charles Leclerc third.

Verstappen meanwhile was classified down in ninth.

Heading to the media pen afterwards, for an interview conducted by Ted Kravitz, also Sky F1’s pit-lane reporter, Verstappen was asked how he felt about the Red Bull RB21’s balance generally, considering the disruptions to that FP2 session.

“It’s been okay, just been difficult to understand what to do with these interruptions,” he replied to Kravitz.

“I think we still need to improve a little bit, to find a bit more grip out there. Also the track of course is improving quite a bit every session.

“So, we’ll try to just focus on that, seeing how we can operate the tyres for qualifying and the race.”

At that point, Kravitz put it to Verstappen that “on tracks that have had this kind of level of downforce, you have won, so far this year.”

He therefore asked Verstappen: “Do you have the same sort of feeling in the car generally.”

Of Verstappen’s five grand prix wins this season, two came back-to-back at Monza and Baku, tracks which, to Kravitz’s point, are tackled with a low downforce setup, as Las Vegas is.

However, Las Vegas is unique for the low air and track temperatures which greet the drivers, while it is the 1.9km blast down The Strip which necessitates a low-downforce approach for optimum performance.

Verstappen, therefore, challenged Kravitz’s comparison.

“But it’s a lot colder here, and the surface is very slippery,” he responded.

“So you cannot compare to other tracks, just because it’s low downforce. It’s not a given that you are then quick here.”

Verstappen needs a strong result in Las Vegas to keep his fading hopes of a fifth straight Drivers’ Championship in-tact.

