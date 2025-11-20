Facing the very real prospect of losing the number ‘1’ in Formula 1, Max Verstappen wants to take over his former teammate Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘3’, but he’ll need permission to do so.

Since 2014, the Formula 1 drivers have run a chosen number that was theirs for their entire career. Verstappen chose ’33’ as the number ‘3’ had already been taken by his then-Red Bull teammate.

Max Verstappen could drop his pre-reign 33 for the number ‘3’

Last month, though, the F1 Commission announced a pending change that would allow the drivers to change their racing numbers rather than stick to their initial choice.

The exact mechanism of this proposal is yet to be decided.

“Changes to the regulation on permanent competition numbers for drivers, introduced for the 2014 season, were discussed. It was agreed that a proposal for drivers to change their numbers during their career would be permitted,” read the notes.

It paves the way for a driver to change to a number that was previously taken when they started their F1 careers.

That number for Verstappen is the number ‘3’, which he would like to run next season should he lose the World title and the number ‘1’ from his Red Bull racer.

More on F1 driver numbers

👉 F1 driver numbers: Which numbers will the drivers be using in 2025 and why?

👉 Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger

Prior to winning the title for the first time in 2021, Verstappen had doubled up with ’33’.

“I do indeed have to get approval, so it’s a good question what number I will drive with next year,” he told De Telegraaf of his plans for his F1 2026 race number.

“My favorite number is ‘3’, but I still have to wait and see if that is indeed possible and allowed. I’ll see in the winter.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter that much to me.”

But one obstacle that he’ll have to overcome is a certain Mr. Daniel Ricciardo.

Leaving Formula 1 last year when he parted ways with Racing Bulls after the Singapore Grand Prix, the number ‘3’ is the Honey Badger’s until the end of next year.

Verstappen confirmed as per RacingNews365: “You have to get approval for it because at the end of the day the number is not free yet because of Daniel Ricciardo. He has not been out of Formula 1 for two years yet.”

Ricciardo, though, has made it clear he has no intention of returning as he’s enjoying life away from the grid.

Headlining Ray White’s Connect conference back in August, Ricciardo spoke about life after F1.

“Well, I haven’t been shaving my face,” he joked. “The beard is my comfort right now.

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

“I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly which was a bonus.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver.

“I’ve come to appreciate the little thing more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

He has since signed on with Ford as a global racing ambassador, in which he stated “my racing days after behind me”.

Verstappen may yet get his wish for that number ‘3’.

Read next: Verstappen responds to ‘really weird’ Horner question