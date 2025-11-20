Major Felipe Massa update amid $82million legal case over Hamilton 2008 defeat

Part of Felipe Massa’s lawsuit over his 2008 F1 title defeat to Lewis Hamilton can continue, London’s High Court has ruled.

Massa is contesting the outcome of the 2008 world championship, with the former F1 driver’s long-awaited legal case beginning at the High Court in London last month.

Massa, who is seeking up to $82million (£60m/€68.7m) in damages, famously missed out on the 2008 title to Lewis Hamilton, then of McLaren, by a single point at the final race of the season in Brazil.

The title decider in Massa’s hometown of Sao Paulo came just weeks after the Singapore Grand Prix, the scene of the infamous Crashgate scandal, where Renault instructed its driver Nelson Piquet Jr to crash deliberately in order to help teammate Fernando Alonso to victory.

Massa, who was leading the race at the time of Piquet’s accident, went on to finish a distant 13th in Singapore, with the lost points proving costly in his title battle with Hamilton.

Could Felipe Massa actually win $82million legal case?

Massa announced his intention to take legal proceedings against the FIA, Formula 1’s commercial arm Formula One Management and former F1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone – all of whom deny the claims – in 2023.

It came hot on the heels after an interview Ecclestone gave to German publication F1 Insider, in which he revealed that he and then-FIA president Max Mosley, who died in 2021, were made aware of the true circumstances behind the Singapore Grand Prix scandal during the 2008 season.

Mr Ecclestone went on to admit the sport’s authorities opted to take no action at the time to protect F1 from “a huge scandal”, expressing his sympathy that Massa was “cheated out of the title he deserved.”

