Aston Martin junior Jak Crawford will drive Lance Stroll’s car in the opening practice session at next month’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the team has announced.

Crawford was recently confirmed as Aston Martin’s third driver for the F1 2026 season, with the American star set to attend every race next year as the team’s reserve option.

Jak Crawford to replace Lance Stroll for FP1 at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 20-year-old’s new role was confirmed hot on the heels of his first appearance on an official F1 race weekend last month in Mexico, where he deputised for Stroll in FP1 and was classified 19th,

Crawford will resume his F2 title challenge at next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, which will see the F1 feeder series return to action for the first time since the Azerbaijan GP in September.

The DAMS star currently sits second in the drivers’ standings, trailing championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli by 19 points with two rounds remaining.

Aston Martin has confirmed that Crawford will return to the cockpit of the AMR25 at the F1 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi, replacing Stroll in opening practice.

He will also appear for Aston Martin in the traditional post-season test at the Yas Marina venue.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Aston Martin, Crawford said: “I’m thrilled to get back behind the wheel of the AMR25 for the second time this season.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the simulator at the AMR Technology Campus this year and being able to translate that work onto the track is incredibly rewarding.

“Mexico was a huge learning experience for me and I’m looking forward to continuing that development in both the FP1 session and the Young Driver Test.”

Andy Cowell, the Aston Martin team principal, added: “It’s fantastic to see Jak back in the car so soon after Mexico.

“Building mileage in the car and maintaining momentum is exactly what we aim for in developing our young drivers.

“This session in Abu Dhabi will be an important step as he prepares for his new role as Third Driver next year, and we’re excited to continue supporting his growth.”

Crawford has driver more than 2,100 kilometres in F1 machinery to date, with the youngster described by the team as a ‘constant presence’ in the simulator in 2025, assisting development of both the current car and the Adrian Newey-designed, Honda-powered AMR26 for next season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Stroll hailed Crawford as a “team player” and backed him to make the step up to F1 in the future.

Asked if he believes Crawford has the potential to reach F1, he said: “Sure, why not?

“He’s done really well in F2 and when he’s been in the cars, he’s done well.

“I think he’s been a team player all year, putting a lot of time and effort into the simulator and really engaging with the team when he’s been here.

“So, for sure, I wish him only the best with his career. He’s a great kid. I’m sure he has a lot of attention.”

Quizzed on his level of interaction with Aston Martin’s new third driver, he added: “Just here at the races and stuff when he’s here.

“I know he puts a lot of time and effort in the simulator.

“I’m involved in that when I go there and I hear about what’s going on, so he’s definitely put a lot of time and effort into just engaging with the team and all aspects, which has been great to see.”

