Max Verstappen’s chances of securing an unlikely fifth consecutive world championship are being bolstered by a teammate prepared to sacrifice himself for the team.

Improved showings from Yuki Tsunoda have begun to add valuable points in the Constructors’ Championship, but he offers another benefit for Verstappen.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of track action beginning at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Tsunoda offered further insight into his role within the team.

Tsunoda was drafted in from Racing Bulls in place of Liam Lawson at the senior squad ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Japanese pilot has struggled by comparison to his more illustrious teammate, contributing 25 points to Red Bull’s tally of 366, Verstappen having scored the balance.

But that is not the sole measure of his contribution, with Tsunoda having played a key role in getting on top of the unruly Red Bull RB21.

That has extended to trying alternate concepts to Verstappen in an attempt to help the team zero in on the ideal set-up.

“I feel, in my opinion, that I’m able to give some ideas to Max,” Tsunoda explained.

“Brazil was a good example. I started from the pit lane, and something that we tried differently – although I’m not sure that helped a little bit, especially if you look at qualifying.

“But at least we were able to clarify before the race.

“If I didn’t do that, probably wouldn’t be as clear.

“They were able to make some changes to the set-up, and I think that was the right direction in the end.

“Those things, to help that, especially second half of the season, consistently we are splitting some of the set-up to start the session.”

Tsunoda was third fastest after the opening hour of running in Vegas, besting his Red Bull teammate by 0.038s.

Though he slid backwards in the second practice session, that running was interrupted by red flags just as teams began to shift their focus to qualifying simulations.

As such, the order is not necessarily representative, as evidenced by Verstappen in ninth, Nico Hulkenberg fourth, George Russell in seventh, and Oscar Piastri only 14th.

However, his opening session showing is in line with an increasingly competitive showing from Tsunoda, even if his raw results have failed to paint that picture.

He’s scored three times since the summer break, including a season-best sixth in Azerbaijan.

Those points could be telling as Red Bull now sits third in the Constructors’ Championship, four points clear of Ferrari – a result that is worth in excess of $10 million in prize money at year’s end.

“I do as much as I can in that, whether helping Max or the Constructors’,” Tsunoda said.

“Qualifying as close as possible to Max is probably the main thing, and that’s what I have to do.

“For example, Mexico, even in the race, started P11 or whatever, P10, I was able to help a little bit Max as well in the stint.

“I think just keep going what I’m doing; ideally even closer probably.

“The last few races, even after in Austin, both races I finished in the points, that will help the team as well.

“But also Mexico and Brazil, even without points, especially Brazil, I had two penalties… but the pace was really good and considering that I would be in top seven of something like that.

“I think the pace is there, which is very positive. Just (need to) put it all together.”

Tsunoda remains in the dark over his future, with Red Bull having made no announcement its driver lineup for F1 2026.

Beyond Max Verstappen at the senior team, the company’s three other seats remain up for grabs, though Isack Hadjar is expected to slot in alongside the Dutchman.

Where, or if, Tsunoda fits in remains unclear, with a return to Racing Bulls his only clear option. But with Liam Lawson also on the books, and Arvid Lindblad knocking on the door to F1, the future is anything but certain for all involved.

Strong performances now, and a solid contribution to both the team’s championship effort and Verstappen’s own personal quest, will only bolster Tsunoda’s chances.

