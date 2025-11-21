2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Las Vegas Strip Circuit)

Here are the complete results from the first practice session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the third-last race of the F1 2025 season.

Charles Leclerc has finished with the fastest time of the first practice session in Las Vegas, while McLaren had a somewhat subdued session.

Charles Leclerc goes quickest in first practice

With low track temperatures and a very dirty surface, the first practice session was one of continuous evolution and a rotation of names at the top of the timesheets.

But, regardless of how much the times came down, there were a few consistent names able to stay with the pace, and the one-hour session eventually ended with Charles Leclerc finishing fastest for Ferrari on a 1:34.802.

This was 0.166 quicker than Williams’ Alex Albon, and that gap could have been even smaller if Albon hadn’t locked up and gone straight on at Turn 12 on a late flying lap after setting a new personal best in the first sector.

Red Bull was third and fourth, with Yuki Tsunoda getting the better of Max Verstappen as they finished three-tenths of a second off the pace of the front.

Carlos Sainz was fifth, underlining Williams’ strong start to the weekend, while Lando Norris was the quicker of the two McLaren drivers.

The championship leader sat in the garage for quite a while in the first half of the session, with his team working on his floor, while he fluffed his first two flying laps on the soft by locking up into Turn 12 and taking the escape area.

He wound up in sixth, with Oscar Piastri in eighth and three-tenths down on his teammate, as they were split by Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar.

Mercedes finished in ninth and 10th, with George Russell ahead of Kimi Antonelli.

First Practice (FP1) Results – 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.802 Alex Albon Williams +0.166 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.289 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.307 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.377 Lando Norris McLaren +0.456 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.648 George Russell Mercedes +0.732 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.736 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.759 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.787 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.907 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.944 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.949 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.092 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.188 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.321 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.368 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.596 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.956

