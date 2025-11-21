Carlos Sainz, Kermit the Frog and John Elkann’s ‘not up to par’ comment

Ferrari president John Elkann has all but declared people within Ferrari are, without naming names, “not up to par”, but former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz refused to be drawn on the matter.

Instead, the now Williams star likened the situation to an internet meme starring Kermit the Frog.

And so Kermit the Frog silenced the debate…

Nearing the end of a championship in which Ferrari was, based on F1 2024’s results, expected to kick on and fight for the titles, the Scuderia has yet to claim a single grand prix win.

Even podium results have been hard to come by.

The team has just seven in 42 starts between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, leading to the president declaring, “In Formula 1, we have mechanics who are always first in performing pit stops. The engineers work to improve the car.

“The rest is not up to par. We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and we have important races ahead of us, and it is not impossible to finish second.

“This is the most important message coming out of Bahrain: when Ferrari is a team, we win.

“We need drivers who think more about Ferrari and less about themselves.”

Sainz, who was ousted by Ferrari to make room for seven-time World Champion Hamilton, was asked by Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz about his thoughts on Elkann’s comments and the pressure of driving for the famous Italian marque.

“How do you say on that Ted? That is none of my business,” said the now-Williams driver.

“You know the frog that has the tea? (Kermit)

“That is none of my business.”

Declaring he has to ask and that Sainz gave the “perfect answer”, Sainz expanded with a chuckle.

“You know the meme? You know what I’m talking about? That frog with the tea?”

“I don’t really,” replied Kravitz.

Sainz: “That’s literally me right now.”

And in case you needed to know, as we did, the Kermit the Frog sipping tea meme originated from the Lipton Tea advert, in which the famous from is enjoying a cup.

The image has since been turned into a meme involved Kermit noting drama or hypocrisy while sipping team, often accompanied by the phrase “but that’s none of my business”.

