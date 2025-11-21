Here are the complete F1 results from the second free practice session (FP2) at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 22nd round of the F1 2025 season.

McLaren driver and F1 2025 championship leader Lando Norris set the pace in an interrupted FP2 session at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 results from FP2 at 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Norris clocked a fastest time of 1:33.602, pipping Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the top of the leaderboard by 0.029 seconds.

Charles Leclerc was classified third, but was forced to pull over at the side of the track in between two red flag stoppages in the closing moments after suffering a reliability issue with his Ferrari SF-25.

Nico Hulkenberg was fourth for Sauber, with Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar in fifth.

Liam Lawson was just 0.008s slower than his teammate in sixth place.

George Russell, the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix winner, was more than four tenths off the pace in seventh, marginally faster than the Williams of Alex Albon in eighth.

Red Bull driver and reigning four-time world champion Max Verstappen was more than half a second slower than Norris in ninth, with Lewis Hamilton completing the top 10 for Ferrari.

Further back, Oscar Piastri was down in 14th place having failed to set a representative time on the soft tyres.

Second practice (FP2) F1 results – 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:33.602

2 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.029

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.161

4 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.277

5 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.291

6 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.299

7 George Russell Mercedes +0.435

8 Alexander Albon Williams +0.465

9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.503

10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.525

11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.589

12 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.771

13 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.833

14 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.891

15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.090

16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.222

17 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.384

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.410

19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.626

20 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.897