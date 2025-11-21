Felipe Massa is celebrating “a tremendous victory” after it was ruled that his $82million lawsuit over his F1 2008 title defeat will proceed to trial.

And he has revealed that he is “more confident than ever” in a successful outcome in his fight for “justice.”

Felipe Massa ‘more confident than ever’ of victory in $82million

Massa, the former Ferrari driver, attended a three-day pre-trial hearing in London last month as his legal case over the outcome of the 2008 world championship formally began.

The Brazilian is taking legal proceedings against F1’s commercial arm Formula One Management, governing body the FIA and former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone – all of whom deny the claims – over his defeat by one point to then-McLaren driver Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Massa’s case centres around that year’s controversial Singapore Grand Prix, in which Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr crashed deliberately to help teammate Fernando Alonso to victory.

The Ferrari driver was leading the race from pole position at the time of Piquet Jr’s crash but eventually finished 13th, with the lost points proving costly in Massa’s title battle with Hamilton.

Massa’s legal challenge was sparked after Mr Ecclestone told German publication F1 Insider in 2023 that he and late FIA president Max Mosley were made aware of the true circumstances of the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix during that season.

The 95-year-old, who insists that he does not remember the interview with F1 Insider, commented during the interview that F1’s authorities opted against taking action at the time to protect the sport from “a huge scandal.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, the High Court ruled on Thursday that Massa’s case will continue in part.

Writing in his summary, judge Robert Jay noted that Massa’s claims for inducement of breach of contract can continue, noting that Massa arguably did not know he could sue until Ecclestone’s 2023 interview was published.

However, the judge rejected Massa’s case that the FIA breached its duty to investigate and dismissed the 44-year-old’s claim for a declaration that he should have won the title in 2008.

The ruling has ended Massa’s slim hopes of being retrospectively crowned the 2008 world champion, with the judge noting that “the court cannot be asked to rewrite the outcome of the 2008 World Drivers’ Championship.”

In a statement posted to social media, Massa – who is seeking up to $82million (£60m/€68.7m) in damages – welcomed the ruling, revealing he is more “confident than ever” of a successful outcome.

He said: “This is a tremendous victory – a great day for me, for justice and for everyone who loves Formula 1.

“The court has seen the strength of my case and refused to let the defendants silence the truth about 2008. They did everything possible to stop this case, but our fight is for fairness and today we have won.

“The truth will prevail at trial. We will leave no stone unturned. I am more determined and confident than ever.

“Justice will be done. For me, for the Brazilians, for the tifosi, for all motorsport fans, who deserve an honest sport, and for the future of Formula 1.

“I want to thank my outstanding legal team, my family and to God, who guided us and never let me lose my faith.

“Together we will see this through to the end.”

Massa’s statement, which has been ‘liked’ more than 49,000 times on Instagram at the time of writing, comes after the FIA issued a lengthy response to the judge’s ruling on Thursday.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, the governing body said: “The FIA is represented by John Mehrzad KC instructed by Imogen Mitchell-Webb, Partner and Head of Sports, and Jennette Newman, Partner and Head of London office, of Horwich Farrelly Limited.

“The Honourable Mr Justice Jay has this morning handed down judgment in the Defendants’ High Court application for strike out and summary judgment in Felipe Massa v. (1) Formula One Management Limited (2) Bernard Charles Ecclestone (3) Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile [2025] EWHC 3064 (KB).

“In the judgment, the Court dismisses the following claims against the FIA:

“1. Mr Massa’s breach of contract claim which was based on the allegation that the FIA’s failure to investigate the Crashgate incident in 2008 was a breach of its regulations. This was dismissed on the basis that there was no real prospect of success, and because it is statute barred.

“2. Mr Massa’s tort claim against the FIA which was based on the same allegation as above, but asserting that this was also a breach of duty, was dismissed on the basis it was statute barred.

“3. Mr Massa’s claim for declarations that (i) the FIA acted in breach of its own regulations in allegedly failing to investigate the circumstances of Crashgate promptly in 2008; and (ii) had the FIA not breached its regulations, Mr Massa would have won the F1 Drivers’ Championship in 2008. These claims were dismissed as there was no real prospect of such declarations being made by the Court.

“The Court emphasised in its judgment ‘a number of obstacles’ Mr Massa faces on causation (paras. 147-148) – in other words, obstacles in establishing that the alleged conspiracy was the cause of his alleged losses.

“The Court also highlighted ‘serious doubts’ about the breach of duty claim which Mr Massa is directed either to abandon or support with a further French law expert opinion before the Court decides whether to grant permission for it to continue (such continuance only being relevant to the conspiracy claim, as the standalone tort claim is statute barred, as per 2 above) (para. 223).

“The Court has otherwise permitted the unlawful means conspiracy claim against the three Defendants to proceed to a full trial albeit on significantly narrowed grounds and subject to (i) reformulation of the claim by Mr Massa; (ii) the French law expert evidence mentioned above; and (iii) any applications for permission to appeal.”

