Despite setting the pace in FP2 in Las Vegas, Lando Norris accepts that “many” of his rivals didn’t complete their quali sims, so while McLaren’s pace is “clearly there”, where it is compared to rivals is still a question.

Eking out to a one-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Norris extended his lead to 24 points over Oscar Piastri in Brazil where he put in a dominant performance to secure pole and the victory in both the sprint and the grand prix.

Lando Norris was P1 but…

The title, though, is by no means a done deal.

Piastri will, no matter the outcome on Saturday night, remain a threat heading into Qatar while third-placed Max Verstappen also has a shot as long as he finishes P2 or higher – irrespective of what the McLaren teammates do on Sunday.

It is a turnaround in form from 12 months ago when Verstappen had the advantage over Norris after his near-perfect Brazilian Grand Prix and wrapped up the title in Sin City.

Although Norris cannot do that on Saturday, he can still see off Verstappen’s challenge.

But while the timesheet on Thursday night might say that Norris stamped his authority over his title rivals, even the Briton concedes it doesn’t tell the full story.

The Briton finished FP2 with a 1:33.602 that put him half a second up on Verstappen and nine-tenths ahead of Piastri, but two red flags late in the session meant several drivers – including his two title protagonists – didn’t put in a proper soft tyre run.

Norris noted this.

“Always tricky,” he said of his practice running in Las Vegas. “I think we had a better feeling in the car than last year, so that was a positive that was felt I would say already of lap 1 of today.

“So some good feelings, of course not a lot of running in the end, not any high-fuel running.

“But the pace clearly is there.

“I think it is pretty tight between a lot of people, not many people didn’t get their laps in, but apart from that it made some sense from FP1 to FP2 and hopefully we can do some more from FP2 to FP3.”

Asked what his expectations are for the rest of the weekend, Norris asserted: “We are fighting for pole.”

As for Piastri, he reckons his MCL39 is on point even though he lost out to Norris in practice.

“FP1 was pretty good, just things to work on. Overall I felt like it was a pretty good session,” said the Australian.

“FP2 I did two laps, so it’s difficult to know exactly where we sit.

“The car has got decent pace but not that many people had a run on the softs. Plenty of positives and things to look through though.”

Asked if his McLaren felt better than it had 12 months prior in Sin City, he replied: “I think so yes.

“Again, it’s difficult to know. We changed a few things into FP2, which seemed to feel pretty good.

“Would I have loved some more laps? Yes. But, the track will continue to change quite a bit for the rest of the weekend. We will see what weather we have and take it from there.”

