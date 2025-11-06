Jos Verstappen claims that the atmosphere at Red Bull is “completely different”, and with Laurent Mekies now at the helm, his son Max Verstappen is “in good hands”.

All that means Max is having “fun” again, as a Red Bull driver, according to Jos. The reigning champion has remarkably worked his way back into contention for a fifth consecutive Drivers’ Championship, but is “relaxed” about the situation, an approach which Jos backs.

Max Verstappen ‘in good hands’ at Red Bull led by Laurent Mekies

Red Bull called time on the tenure of Christian Horner as team boss in the days following the British Grand Prix, with Mekies called-up from Racing Bulls as his replacement. Red Bull at that point was navigating a slump in performance, one which Verstappen has overturned in recent rounds.

Verstappen is on a streak of six consecutive podium finishes, which has included winning the Italian, Azerbaijan and United States GPs. That run has drawn him back into the title picture.

Jos, who clashed on various occasions with Horner when he was in charge, painted a far brighter picture of Red Bull under Mekies.

“The fact that he still has a chance at the world title is already a huge bonus,” Jos said of Max, when speaking with De Telegraaf. “Especially when you compare it to the situation around the summer break.

“The atmosphere in the team is completely different. I have a good relationship with team boss Laurent Mekies and it gives me a lot of peace of mind to see how much fun Max is having again.

“He’s in good hands.”

While Max is applying pressure on McLaren to see out the title double, he cannot afford any missteps or misfortune with four rounds to go. The gap to Drivers’ Championship leader Lando Norris is 36 points.

But, Jos believes Max is approaching this situation in exactly the right way.

“Max is very open and relaxed about it,” said Jos. “I think that’s the best approach.

“He had a difficult time in Mexico, but still managed to finish third and almost second. That gives us hope.

“But, given the points difference, it’s true that it’s not in his own hands.”

Max looked to play down his title prospects after the Mexican GP, a race dominated by Norris, and one where a late Virtual Safety Car hampered Max’s pursuit of runner-up Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Asked in the post-race press conference how bullish he was feeling, having further chipped away at the deficit to P1, he said: “I mean, I lost 10 to Lando, if you look at it like that.

“So, I said before the weekend, everything needs to go perfect to win. And this weekend didn’t go perfect. So that’s your answer.

“I think it’s going to be tough, but let’s see what we can do in other tracks. I hope, of course, we won’t experience a weekend like this again, but it still shows that we’re not quick in every scenario. And that’s what we need to understand, I think, a bit better.”

