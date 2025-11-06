Lewis Hamilton has suffered a challenging first season with Ferrari, his blockbuster move from Mercedes yet to deliver against expectations.

Just four rounds remain in F1 2025, and Hamilton still has not taken to the podium as a Ferrari driver. That wait could be set to continue, as Hamilton gave a straight “no” on his chances of scoring a podium with Ferrari this year.

Lewis Hamilton rules out Ferrari F1 2025 podium

Having been unable to challenge for a record eighth world championship since missing out on that achievement under dramatic, and controversial, circumstances in 2021, Hamilton hoped that his move to Ferrari would be the spark to re-vitalise his career.

Yet, it is an alliance which has not yet delivered. Hamilton has fallen 64 points behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ Championship, with four grands prix and two sprints remaining.

Hamilton appeared in contention to secure a 203rd career podium, and first with Ferrari, in Mexico from P3 on the grid. However, a 10-second time penalty, incurred for leaving the track and gaining an advantage versus Max Verstappen, consigned him to eighth.

After the race, Hamilton was asked by DAZN whether a podium or victory was still possible in F1 2025.

“No,” was his response.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc head-to-head in F1 2025

But, while Hamilton may have accepted defeat on that goal, he is not ready to wave the white flag on this season with Ferrari in general.

The seven-time world champion is not sure what to expect at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix and beyond, but will not be weighed down by any criticism.

“We’re just slowly, collectively, getting a bit better,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets following the Mexican Grand Prix.

“I really, really don’t know what to expect moving forwards, but I’ll keep trying. I’ll get up tomorrow and train and try and prepare, and I can’t let those that are not necessarily being helpful stop me from trying.”

Hamilton has a key role to play in Ferrari’s push to secure second in the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari currently holds that position, but the margins are tight.

Mercedes is just one point behind, while Red Bull in fourth are only 10 points behind Ferrari, meaning it is all to play for with four rounds to go.

