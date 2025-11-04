Lewis Hamilton ‘horrible to watch’ as ‘ongoing saga’ delays Ferrari breakthrough

Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari have become “horrible to watch” as the F1 2025 season has unfolded.

That is the claim of former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert, who has described Hamilton’s wait for a breakthrough at Ferrari as an “ongoing saga.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘horrible to watch’ with Ferrari struggles ‘ongoing’

Hamilton has endured a disappointing first season with Ferrari following his blockbuster move from Mercedes last winter.

The seven-time world champion is yet to register a podium in 20 appearances with his new team, with Hamilton trailing teammate Charles Leclerc by 64 points in the drivers’ standings.

Leclerc collected his seventh podium finish of the F1 2025 season at last month’s Mexican Grand Prix on a day Hamilton came home a disappointing third.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Hamilton secured his best grid position in Ferrari colours by qualifying third at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

However, his hopes of a first podium in red faded after he was handed a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage in battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Herbert, who left his role as an FIA steward earlier this year after his media commitments were found to be incompatible with the role of an FIA official, says Hamilton’s inability to find a breakthrough at Ferrari has become “horrible to watch.”

And he fears he will continue to live in the shadow of Leclerc until that moment arrives.

Reflecting on Hamilton’s performance in Mexico, Herbert told AdventureGamers: “A mixed bag.

“It was good to see Lewis race with Max. I thought that was a great piece of racing.

“There was a little bit of wheel banging, but that was the way racing should be. It was a late dive up the inside. Lewis probably wasn’t expecting it.

“It was another frustrating weekend for him. It was a better qualifying. He seemed to be happier with the qualifying performance.

“But then in the race it didn’t quite materialise. It just didn’t click for him.

“It just seems to be an ongoing thing. It’s horrible to watch.

“It’s an ongoing saga for him where Charles is still being very consistent and getting the job done.

“Lewis did say he was more comfortable with the car, so let’s see if there is progress in the remaining races.

“They want that. All Lewis fans will want that at the same time. It hasn’t yet materialised.”

Read next: Valtteri Bottas ‘shock’ revealed by Ferrari driver as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc comparison made