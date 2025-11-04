Early F1 weather forecasts have suggested an unsettled weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, meaning a mixture of conditions could be possible all weekend.

Interlagos is well-known for its unpredictable weather conditions, with a wet race having taken place on multiple occasions over the years in Sao Paulo.

F1 weather forecast: What are the predicted conditions for the Sao Paulo GP weekend?

With the circuit often providing almost its own microclimate, conditions are often unpredictable for races in Brazil.

Max Verstappen in particular mastered the wet conditions at last season’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, having won the race from a P17 grid slot.

Sao Paulo GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and Sprint quali?

Friday 7 November

FP1 (11.30am local; 2.30pm UK) and Sprint Qualifying (3.30pm local; 6.30pm UK)

The FIA’s official weather forecast predicts a cloudy but dry start to Friday, with the one sole practice session taking place in late morning.

While there is a predicted maximum temperature of 28°C in the day, early forecasts suggests the weather may become unsettled in the afternoon, which may have an impact on Sprint qualifying – with a 40% chance of afternoon rain listed at this stage.

Sao Paulo GP qualifying weather forecast: What are conditions like for Saturday?

Saturday 8 November

Sprint (11am local; 2pm UK) and Qualifying (3pm local; 6pm UK)

A ‘very unsettled’ day is currently predicted for Saturday, with potential thunderstorms in the morning followed by heavy showers in the afternoon, which could see both the Sprint and qualifying affected.

There is an 80% chance of rain in the day listed at this early stage, with forecasts set to become clearer as the weekend approaches.

Sao Paulo GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 9 November

Sao Paulo Grand Prix (2pm local; 5pm UK)

Raceday at Interlagos appears to have the most settled weather forecast at this stage, with ‘only a slight chance of one light shower’ during the race potentially listed.

The weather is often changeable at the circuit, however, so while all will become clearer as the race approaches, early forecasts suggest a small chance of rain with a much lower air temperature of 19°C.

