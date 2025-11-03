Talks about F1 drivers having two compulsory pit stops in races are understood to be tentatively taking place within the F1 Commission.

A dry race currently sees drivers having to make a minimum of one stop in races as it stands, with the use of two dry compounds mandatory when the weather allows. However, as part of efforts to improve entertainment in Formula 1, the idea of the minimum of a two-stop strategy is potentially set to be tabled.

The first mandatory two-stop race took place at Monaco earlier this year, but rather than looking to mix up strategies, some teams opted to use their second car on track to slow to hold up the pack, offering enough time for the lead driver to stop in an advantageous position.

Even though time in the pit box itself has sped up in recent years, slower pit lane speed limits have often increased time in the pit lane as a whole, with maximum speeds dropped from 60mph to 50mph and some pit lanes using an even slower limit.

As a result, one-stop strategies have often proved to be the optimum way to go about a race, for the most part.

There has still been room for strategic variation in the current rules, with drivers taking an extra stop to look to utilise a tyre offset later in the race or drivers looking to minimise their stops for track position, at the risk of wearing through their tyres.

With that, there is an argument to say that mandatory two-stop races would both remove the option of running different strategies, with tyres equipped to complete significant portions of a race distance, and add further evidence of performance gaps among teams, with drivers able to use fresher tyres for longer to push harder in races.

