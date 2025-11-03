Williams confirms major team rebrand ahead of F1 2026 season

Williams will be renamed and race with a new logo, paying tribute to its history, effective from the start of the F1 2026 season.

While the Williams family no longer has any involvement in the operation of the team, the squad will race with a logo of special importance to the squad as it closes in on its 50th anniversary.

Williams to race with new logo and name

The Williams team, in its current iteration, began racing in Formula 1 in 1977, Sir Frank Williams’ second attempt at an eponymous team after an earlier effort between 1969 and ’76.

In its first season, Williams raced with a ‘Forward W’ logo, with this logo serving as the team’s brand aesthetic for over 20 years; it was dropped when Williams teamed up with BMW at the start of this millennium, just over two years after the team’s most recent championship win with Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.

However, while the Williams team may have changed hands in recent years, shortly before the death of Williams himself, its new owners Dorilton Capital have no desire to step away from paying homage to its heritage, and will return to this logo from the start of the F1 2026 season.

This will coincide with the team being renamed from Atlassian Williams Racing, to Atlassian Williams F1 Team; the Williams squad does not race in any other categories other than Formula 1.

According to the announcement of the new brand refresh, the change has been made to mark the evolution of the historic team, one that has built a legacy defined by independence, innovation, and an unrelenting will to win, earning the support of millions of passionate fans worldwide.

With its future secure under Dorilton, as James Vowles has transformed the team’s fortunes as the team has moved into the upper midfield – currently on 111 points – and Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon remain with the squad for the start of the new regulation cycle.

Recently, Sainz finished on the podium with third place in Baku, taking the team’s first podium since 2021.

“With this new name and logo our rich history is being reimagined for the future,” Williams’ marketing director Marcus Prosser said.

“It is inspired by our past, confident about our future, and clear about our identity – a Championship-winning Formula 1 team with a burning drive to win again.

“We hope our existing and loyal fans will love it. But we also hope it will connect a new generation to our incredible legacy, building the community of Williams fans that will carry us to our next victory.”

Vowles, who is aiming to see the transformation of the team through to become race winners and championship challengers once again, said, “I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success.

“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new Championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history.

“This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

