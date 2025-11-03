Discussions about an idea to introduce a mandatory two stops to Formula 1 are tentatively being held, but shouldn’t the sport be looking in the other direction?

It has been confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the concept of introducing a rule to ensure a mandatory two-stop strategy is to be discussed at the F1 Commission, with an eye to introducing further strategic options.

Why is a mandatory two-stop strategy being discussed?

With slow pitlane speed limits, teams are loath to pit their cars any more than is necessary, meaning that, where track conditions and tyre life makes it possible, a single pit-stop is frequently the winning strategy in modern F1; indeed, the most recent five races have all been won with a single-stop strategy.

This year, the idea of introducing a mandatory two-stop strategy was introduced at the Monaco Grand Prix in a bid to head off a predictable processional race.

The logic was somewhat understandable, but the reality was that teams in advantageous positions were able to use their second cars to slow the pack up in order to create gaps to make their stops.

While the concept was largely met with negativity, but the idea of expanding the rule to create a mandatory two-stop requirement is being mooted.

As it stands, the requirement to use two compounds during a grand prix means a pitstop is effectively mandated.

But with strategic options rarely allowing for much by way of variety, the imposition of a required second stop is being considered.

The logical idea would be that this would ensure the teams are forced to use all three supplied compounds for a grand prix weekend during the race, and attempt to add some further opportunities for things to go wrong for teams by way of slow stops and pit errors, but does little to back away from the increasing feeling of artificiality that has crept into the sport in the modern era.

A fundamental factor which makes this idea less palatable is that it takes away one of the few remaining areas of variability that can decide the outcome of a grand prix, although even this variability has been reduced in recent years due to the longevity of Pirelli’s medium-to-hard compound tyres.

While once a sport that was primarily an engineering display, meaning huge gulfs in performance between teams were possible, and normal, the successful commercialisation of the sport into the arena of entertainment and show business means that the regulations have become so tightly prescribed that the performance disparity between the fastest and slowest teams is now miniscule in terms of percentage.

This can even be seen in the recently-announced ADUO regulations for power unit manufacturers for F1 2026.

While those who nail the new regulations can enjoy a brief reward of a period of dominance, the stragglers will be awarded greater opportunities to develop their engines and close that gap; this will ensure greater performance parity across the board.

While not a spec-series, F1 has been continuously moving in a direction that closes in on that descriptor.

But in a sport where the performance differentiators have become so slim, strategic gambles can still provide plenty of entertainment when the conditions and tyres allow for the possibility.

A mandatory two-stop strategy would likely only worsen this, rather than improve it.

After all, Pirelli’s Mario Isola has already explained that, when the teams were privately asked to predict strategies based on three selected compounds for a race weekend, the majority of the teams still converged upon the same strategy.

“They were basically replicating the same strategy,” he said.

“So when you put more constraints, the risk is that everyone is going in the same direction.”

Given that enforcing an extra stop is merely an extra constraint, how would this step mean anything but underlining Isola’s point correct?

Rather than having a predictable one-stop where everyone largely does the same thing, it would merely be a predictable two-stop where everyone largely does the same thing.