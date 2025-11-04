Claire Williams, the former deputy team principal of the Williams F1 team, has revealed that she is considering launching a career in politics.

Ms Williams has not been directly involved in F1 since the Williams team – founded by the late Sir Frank Williams – was sold to Dorilton Capital during the 2020 season.

Claire Williams considering move into politics after F1 exit

Having kept her distance from the sport in the years since, the 49-year-old has made tentative steps back towards F1 in recent times.

After appearing as a pundit in recent seasons of Drive to Survive, the hit Netflix F1 docuseries, Ms Williams became an F1 ambassador for Williams team sponsor Santander in March.

Her role with the Spanish bank saw Ms Williams involved in the launch of a free online course in high-performance leadership, co-created alongside Williams team ambassador and 2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button.

Ms Williams took a big step in July when she returned to the F1 paddock at the British Grand Prix as a Channel 4 television pundit.

In an exclusive interview after her Silverstone trip, she described her television appearance as “a very special one-off” and left the door open to more commentary and ambassadorial work in the future.

In a new update, Ms Williams has revealed that she is considering standing as a Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom.

Reports have suggested that Ms Williams – who graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in politics in 1999 – could stand as a candidate for the Conservative Party in the next General Election, currently scheduled to take place in 2029.

The Conservatives are led by Kemi Badenoch, the only female leader currently operating in frontline politics in the UK.

Ms Williams told Motor Sport magazine: “Well, it may be a pipe dream, but yes, I’ve thought about it.

“If you’ll allow me to brag for a second, I recently had a meeting with the Duke of Edinburgh [Prince Edward] and he asked me to be on his development board for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“In my wildest dreams I couldn’t ever imagine that someone like me would get the chance to do something like that.

“I miss F1, but what I miss most is having a real purpose in work and focusing on something that I really, truly, deeply love and am passionate about.”

Asked specifically if she would consider running as an MP, Williams added: “Yes – then see what that might lead to.

“I’d like to drive positive change, to make life better for people.

“On a much smaller scale, doing that was what I loved most about running Williams.

“The team aspect of it, making sure that everyone had what they needed to do their jobs, that the environment was right and that the culture was conducive to good performance and human happiness.

“The UK should be like that too and politicians should be devoted to making people’s lives easier, not giving them more to worry about.

“Certainly, when I look at what’s going on in the UK today, you kind of think: ‘Jeez Louise…'”

Ms Williams’ comments come after her former team announced it will undergo a rebrand ahead of the F1 2026 campaign to mark its 50th anniversary.

The team will be renamed Atlassian Williams F1 Team, having competed under the banner of Atlassian Williams Racing in 2025.

Williams will also reintroduce its original ‘Forward W’ logo – used until the team partnered with BMW until the start of this century – in a nod to the team’s successful history.

James Vowles, who became only the third team principal in Williams history when he was appointed in 2023, said: “I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success.

“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new Championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history.

“This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

Marcus Prosser, the Williams marketing director, added: “With this new name and logo our rich history is being reimagined for the future.

“It is inspired by our past, confident about our future, and clear about our identity – a Championship-winning Formula 1 team with a burning drive to win again.

“We hope our existing and loyal fans will love it.

“But we also hope it will connect a new generation to our incredible legacy, building the community of Williams fans that will carry us to our next victory.”

Williams remains on course for its most successful season since 2017 ahead of the final four races of the F1 2025 campaign in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The Grove-based outfit currently holds fifth place in the constructors’ championship with a 39-point lead over Racing Bulls.

