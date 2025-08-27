Former Williams F1 boss Claire Williams has insisted that she has no plans to return to Formula 1 in a “leadership role.”

And she sees her appearance at the British Grand Prix as “a very special one-off”, revealing that her trip to Silverstone did not “reopen wounds” after an “incredibly painful” F1 exit in 2020.

Claire Williams: British GP visit ‘felt like closure’ after ‘incredibly painful’ F1 exit

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, Williams joined Channel 4 as a pundit for last month’s British Grand Prix.

It marked the latest step in her return to F1-related activities following the sale of the Williams team to Dorilton Capital in 2020.

Having appeared as a talking head in recent series of Drive to Survive, the hit Netflix show, Williams landed an ambassadorial role with Williams team sponsor Santander in March.

In her role with Santander, the 49-year-old co-created a free online course in high-performance leadership along with 2009 World Champion and Williams team ambassador Jenson Button.

Williams has admitted that it was “really overwhelming” to return to the paddock having kept her distance from F1 over the last five years.

Yet she insists that she has no plans to step up her involvement, reiterating her stance that she walked away from the sport for “very important reasons.”

She told Champions Speakers, in association with PlanetF1.com: “It was really overwhelming in many ways.

“I’d stayed away since 2020 and to walk back into that environment at Silverstone, not with the weight of responsibility but with the opportunity to just enjoy it, was very emotional.

“I could take in the atmosphere, see people I hadn’t seen in years and actually breathe it all in.

“It felt like a very different experience and one I really enjoyed.”

Asked if she regards her Silverstone appearance as a one-off or the latest step in a broader return to F1, she replied: “Right now, it feels like a very special one-off.

“I was honoured to be asked to join Channel 4 for their coverage and I loved being part of it. But I don’t see myself going back into a leadership role in F1.

“I stepped away when I did for very important reasons.

“That said, I love the sport, I’ll always love the sport. And if I can contribute in other ways – through commentary, through ambassadorial work – I’d be delighted.

“When I left, it was incredibly painful.

“Williams was my family’s life and my life for so long and stepping away left a huge void.

“But in the years since, I’ve found real happiness in my personal life – becoming a mother, spending more time with my family.

“Going back to Silverstone didn’t reopen wounds. If anything, it gave me a chance to look at it all differently.

“I could appreciate the sport, the atmosphere, the people without the pressure that came with running the team.

“It felt more like closure than anything else and a really positive one at that.”

Williams took to social media in the days following her British Grand Prix visit to post a series of highlights from the race weekend, including being reunited with former Williams driver and 1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell.

She also paid a visit to her former team’s garage, and watched the action from the Williams hospitality unit.

She added: “Each of those moments carried its own weight.

“Walking through the old garage at Silverstone was particularly emotional, just seeing the people I worked with for so many years.

“And meeting Nigel again was special. He’s such a legend for Williams and for British motorsport and having that moment with him was a reminder of what the team has achieved.

“It brought back a lot of memories and pride.”

Williams’ return to Silverstone coincided with Nico Hulkenberg, the current Sauber driver, claiming the first podium finish of his career after 238 attempts.

Having acted as Hulkenberg’s press officer for his debut season in 2010 before rising to the role of deputy team principal, Williams expressed pride that she was there to witness the German’s landmark result.

She said: “It was so moving.

“I worked closely with Nico in 2010 and always knew how talented he was, but also how unlucky he had been at times in his career.

“To see him finally get that podium after all those starts, it was wonderful.

“I felt proud, almost like a full-circle moment, remembering those days when I was looking after him early on.

“It was a highlight of the weekend for me.”

