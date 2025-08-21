Why Valtteri Bottas will serve long-standing F1 grid penalty upon Cadillac debut

Valtteri Bottas will have to serve a grid penalty for his first race back, with the Finn set to be announced as a Cadillac driver for F1 2026.

The Finn was awarded a grid penalty during his most recent race in Formula 1, which will be enforced for his next race in the sport.

Why does Valtteri Bottas have an F1 grid penalty?

In Bottas’ most recent race in Formula 1, the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the then-Sauber driver collided with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.

Summoned before the stewards for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code, Bottas was awarded a five-place grid drop for the next race in which he participates, as well as being given three penalty points on his Superlicence.

With Bottas not having a race seat for F1 2025, these penalties appeared to be of little consequence, with Bottas unlikely to reach the 12 penalty points that would trigger an automatic race ban, while, as Mercedes’ current reserve driver, he has not been called upon to stand in for George Russell or Kimi Antonelli so far this year.

“[Bottas] was on the inside of [Magnussen] on the approach to Turn 6, misjudged his braking significantly and collided with [Magnussen], who was entering the corner on the regular racing line,” said the stewards in Abu Dhabi last season.

“As [Bottas] retired from the race, the Stewards determined that a grid drop is warranted, which is the equivalent of a drive-through penalty, and three penalty points are warranted due to the significant misjudgement of the driver.”

With no racing schedule, it thus appeared as though Bottas’ grid penalty would never actually be served.

Valtteri Bottas set to serve grid penalty at 2026 Australian Grand Prix

Bottas is closing in on a return to F1 for next year, with the Finn understood to have reached an agreement with Graeme Lowdon’s Cadillac team ahead of its arrival on the grid next season.

Multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Bottas is yet to sign a contract, but is going through the final formalities before putting pen to paper ahead of an announcement in the coming weeks.

The veteran is expected to team up with fellow grid stalwart Sergio Perez, who is expected to be confirmed as returning to the grid with Cadillac with an announcement during the week of the Italian Grand Prix.

The possibility that Bottas’ looming grid penalty may have to be served was remembered and spread across social media, but eagle-eyed fans also spotted that a newly-introduced rule on the F1 2026 regulations could mean Bottas would escape having to serve it.

Under the new-look Sporting Regulations for F1 2026, Article B1.10.4/G of the regs has tweaked the wording of the application of a grid penalty to introduce a 12-month timer as such, “A drop of any number of grid positions at the driver’s next Sprint or Race in which the driver participates in the subsequent twelve (12) month period.”

This means that, from 2026, any driver who earns a penalty such as Bottas’ would have this wiped after 12 months have elapsed.

However, the Finn won’t be so lucky, and Bottas will be forced to serve the penalty awarded to him at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix if and when he makes his return to the F1 grid, which will likely be with Cadillac at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

“Currently, the penalty will stand, as there is no mechanism to retroactively amend the penalty that was applied under the regulations in force at the time,” an FIA spokesperson confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

“The change of regulation is intended to avoid similar anomalous situations in the future.”

In simple terms, the penalty that was applied to Bottas at the time was not time-limited, and, at present, there is no way to apply an expiration date to it.

Should Cadillac sign Bottas as a driver for F1 2026, it will be under the unusual scenario of having a penalty applied to one of its drivers before having ever turned a wheel on a circuit.

Of course, that’s assuming things stay as they are right now over the coming months. With 10 race weekends left, there’s still the possibility of Bottas serving the penalty if he is called upon as a substitute driver during this season.

Another scenario could be that, while no mechanism in the rules currently allows for a penalty to be cleared in retrospect, the continuous review of all regulations could mean that a mechanism is found and applied before Bottas makes his return to F1.

