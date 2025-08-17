Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner being spotted for the first time since his dramatic Red Bull exit as an exciting job opportunity appears at his former team.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Christian Horner returns to public life after Red Bull sack

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has made his first appearance in public since his dramatic departure from the team last month.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge following the recent British Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies installed as his replacement as chief executive and team principal.

Horner, 51, has been spotted on holiday in Croatia with his family.

Red Bull on lookout for new strategy chief ahead of Will Courtenay exit

Red Bull Racing is looking to hire a new senior strategy engineer as the team prepares to bid farewell to McLaren-bound Will Courtenay in F1 2026.

McLaren announced the signing of Courtenay, Red Bull’s long-serving head of strategy, in the aftermath of last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

However, Courtenay is unlikely to link up with his new team until the middle of 2026.

Valtteri Bottas to join Sergio Perez in ‘ideal’ Cadillac F1 lineup?

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has backed Valtteri Bottas to link up with Sergio Perez in an “ideal” Cadillac F1 driver lineup for the F1 2026 season.

However, the former Williams and McLaren racer believes Cadillac should only commit to a one-year deal with one driver to keep its options open for 2027.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this week that Perez has reached an agreement to race for Cadillac next season with an announcement expected around the time of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza next month.

When Max Verstappen predicted Daniel Ricciardo’s dirt bike injury

A resurfaced clip has uncovered the moment Max Verstappen predicted that former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo would suffer an unfortunate injury on a dirt bike.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed that Ricciardo, the former Red Bull, Renault and McLaren F1 driver, was taken to hospital earlier this week following an accident in Australia.

Ricciardo was treated at the Mossman hospital in Queensland after the incident, with the 36-year-old believed to have been in good spirits.

Martin Brundle: McLaren ‘payback’ threat keeping Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris in line

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are mindful that there will be “payback” if either of them “hurt the team” during their F1 2025 title battle.

That is the claim of Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle, who says McLaren have been “very clear” with their drivers over the “ground rules” this season.

Piastri and Norris have enjoyed a good-natured contest this season with the pair separated by just nine points ahead of the final 10 races.

