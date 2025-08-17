A resurfaced clip has uncovered the moment Max Verstappen predicted that former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo would suffer an unfortunate injury on a dirt bike.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed that Ricciardo, the former Red Bull, Renault and McLaren F1 driver, was taken to hospital earlier this week following an accident in Australia.

Prophetic Max Verstappen comments resurface after Daniel Ricciardo injury

PlanetF1.com reported earlier this week that Ricciardo suffered a minor injury following an accident with a dirt bike on Thursday.

PlanetF1.com understands that the incident took place in Daintree in northern Queensland, with Ricciardo treated for minor injuries at Mossman Hospital.

Although exact details of the nature of the accident are scant, Ricciardo, who turned 36 last month, is believed to have been in good spirits in hospital.

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo?

Ricciardo, who claimed eight victories in 257 F1 starts between 2011 and 2024, previously suffered a broken hand in a crash in practice at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with the injury ruling him out for five races.

An amusing clip has emerged online of Ricciardo and Verstappen in a joint interview during the 2024 season in which Ricciardo was asked how he would treat his former team-mate to a day out in Australia.

Verstappen went on to quip that the pair would have to have an awkward conversation with Red Bull’s management after picking up an injury on a dirt bike.

The full exchange went as follows:

Question: “Dan, you’ve got one perfect day with Max as your date. Where do you take him in Australia?”

Ricciardo: “Whoa, whoa! A friendly date? We’re going to get the wrong idea…”

Verstappen: “Your farm? Let’s go there.”

Ricciardo: “Yes, yes, yes. To my farm. And we would ride…”

Verstappen: “Break a leg…”

Ricciardo: “[We would ride] Honda, little 110cc dirt bikes. That is what we’d be doing all day.”

Verstappen: “And then we call Red Bull and we’re like: ‘Argh, we just had a shunt. We can’t do the next four races because Daniel’s collarbone has gone!'”

Ricciardo: “No, don’t say that!”

Ricciardo made his final F1 appearance at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix with Liam Lawson taking his place at the Racing Bulls team for the final six rounds of last season.

The Perth-born star has kept his distance from F1 since his Racing Bulls departure.

In an appearance at Ray White’s Connect conference on the Gold Coast last week, however, Ricciardo lifted the lid on how life has changed since he left F1 behind.

He said: “Well, I haven’t been shaving my face! The beard is my comfort right now.

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

“I’ve had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly [bear], which was a bonus.

“I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver.

“I’ve come to appreciate the little thing more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

