Overtaking Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen wasn’t impressed that it turned out to be post-race investigation 30 laps into the 70-lap race.

Verstappen and Hamilton renewed their rivalry at the Hungaroring in the final race before the summer break, as they fought for points in a season dominated by McLaren.

Max Verstappen: Just analyse it during the race

Racing for position, 11th at the time, Verstappen attacked Hamilton on Lap 30 into Turn 4 as he took the inside line to overtake the Ferrari driver with Hamilton going wide and off the track.

Despite no complaint from Hamilton and a cheeky social media post by Red Bull that Hamilton had been “scared” off the track, the FIA announced that the incident would be investigated after the race.

Hamilton didn’t even bother to pitch up for the hearing, such was his opinion of the non-event.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representatives and video and in-car video evidence. The driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton) waived his right to attend the hearing,” read the FIA statement.

“The stewards determine that there was no contact and that the incident does not qualify as forcing another car off track, despite the ambitious nature of the overtaking attempt and take no further action.”

Verstappen was not impressed with the delay in investigating the pass, especially as it was a non-event given there was no contact between himself and Hamilton.

“I actually think it’s a shame I have to go back to the stewards after the race. Just analyse it during the race,” the Red Bull driver told Viaplay.

“I put my nose right next to him, and he was shocked. He drove off the track, so I don’t know exactly what’s going on there.”

The reigning World Champion criticised F1’s overly complex rules of engagement that opened the door to an investigation when neither driver had made contact or complained.

“The situation is always unclear,” said the Red Bull driver.

“It’s just strange that we had to go to the stewards when there wasn’t even any contact. The problem is that there are so many rules now.”

As for Hamilton, the Briton has yet to even comment on Verstappen’s pass, summing up his thoughts his silence.

