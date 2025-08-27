Alex Palou to Red Bull clarified after sensational F1 rumour emerges

IndyCar star Alex Palou has been the subject of a sensational rumour linking him with a Red Bull seat for F1 2026.

US publication IndyStar claimed this week that Red Bull Racing has expressed an interest in signing the Spaniard to slot in alongside Max Verstappen for F1 2026.

Alex Palou linked with Red Bull F1 seat

Red Bull is yet to make any decisions regarding its second seat alongside four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen for next year, with the incumbent Yuki Tsunoda’s position looking particularly tenuous.

The Japanese driver has struggled to adjust to the RB21 since being promoted from the Racing Bulls squad, although he has shown signs of improvement in recent races.

Red Bull’s recent focus has, understandably, been on finding a newfound stability since the firing of long-time team boss Christian Horner in early July, with new team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies taking over these roles for the last two races before the F1 summer break.

But, with Red Bull’s immediate future now clarified following Mekies’ appointment, and a firm commitment from Verstappen for F1 2026, the next question is just who to position alongside the Dutch driver.

With Tsunoda yet to show the firepower which would make him a viable number two in a championship fight, the other two Red Bull F1 drivers in Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson are potentials – but Lawson didn’t thrive when promoted into the same seat earlier this year, while Hadjar is still an inexperienced rookie.

IndyStar suggested that IndyCar frontrunner Alex Palou could be of interest to Red Bull, claiming sources with direct knowledge of talks to bring the Spaniard over from the US racing series to take on a new challenge in F1.

However, multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that this scenario appears far-fetched.

Indeed, sources within Red Bull Racing have denied any such talks have been held, while Palou’s management flat-out denied there was any truth to the claims when asked by PlanetF1.com.

“I have not talked to, nor have been contacted by any F1 team about Alex,” Roger Yasukawa told PlanetF1.com.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

There’s no denying that Palou is a particularly interesting proposition to transition across from the US scene, having won four of the last five IndyCar championships, including this year’s title secured with two rounds to go. He also won this year’s Indy 500.

Palou is a clear step ahead of fellow IndyCar star Colton Herta, who Red Bull eyed up as a potential to join its AlphaTauri team in 2023.

But Palou’s camp has indicated that the Spaniard’s focus remains entirely on IndyCar, where he continues to race with Chip Ganassi Racing with a contract through until the end of next year.

IndyStar claims that Palou does have a ‘out-clause’ in his contract which would allow him to pursue an F1 drive, should a concrete offer come up.

German media publication F1-Insider has suggested the story has been planted by a former member of Palou’s entourage.

Palou’s camp wouldn’t be drawn into speculating where the rumour may have come from, or whether it was made in good faith, but re-iterated the IndyCar Champion’s desire to continue racing with Chip Ganassi Racing.

On Tuesday, Palou’s IndyCar boss Chip Ganassi hit out at the story, which he labelled as “clickbait”.

“I read that (story) myself, and there was nobody quoted in there,” he said.

“I talked to Palou. Palou says he’s never talked to them [Red Bull], and doesn’t know anything about it. I talked to his management, and they know nothing about it, and I know nothing about it.

“I think it’s a clickbait story and somebody needs to brush up on their investigative journalism.”

Ganassi was also eager to brush aside questioning on his desire to ensure he doesn’t lose Palou, having held onto his services through a messy contract dispute with McLaren – the fallout from which hasn’t yet concluded in the UK court system.

“Of course I don’t want to lose him. Where are you going with that?” Ganassi said.

“He had an opportunity to leave, and he decided to stay. I don’t know how many times I have to say that for people to see that.”

While there doesn’t appear to be any truth to an approach from either Red Bull or Palou about a series swap, it’s only in recent months that Palou appears to have put F1 fully behind him.

The 28-year-old would be considered ‘old’ by F1 rookie standards, although high-profile switches from IndyCar to F1 have paid off in the past – Jacques Villeneuve and Juan Pablo Montoya being examples of these successes, albeit in a time period of less complex machinery than today’s F1 cars.

Having become the leading light of IndyCar over the past half-decade, the prospect of being an also-ran in F1’s midfield is, perhaps understandably, not particularly attractive for someone of Palou’s stature.

But would Red Bull Racing, usually a team near the forefront of F1, have a chance of tempting him across? Perhaps in isolation, Red Bull could hope to do so, but the prospect of being paired with Verstappen and, almost certainly, losing that battle, is far less tempting.

“There’s not many seats I’d consider changing (for),” Palou told IndyStar after winning this year’s Indy 500.

“I don’t really know there’s many seats I’d want to be in compared to the [Chip Ganassi car] right now. It’s pretty tough to beat.

“The fun part of being a racecar driver isn’t being famous. I like winning races.”

