Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has said the team is looking for progress from within, in every aspect, in its search to return to the front of the field.

Red Bull has found itself out-paced by McLaren this season, with Mercedes and Ferrari also in the chasing pack to close down the runaway Constructors’ Championship leaders.

Mekies: Red Bull ‘at war, in the good sense’, to make progress

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Mekies was selected to become Red Bull’s team principal in July after the surprise exit of Christian Horner, with Mekies moving from his role at Racing Bulls to take on the position.

Discussing his early impressions of the team, Mekies hailed the talent in place at Red Bull and said the team is “at war”, but in the positive sense of the word, as they look to plot a path back to the front of the field.

“All I’ve been seeing [since taking the job] is extraordinary talent, incredible racing spirit,” Mekies told media including PlanetF1.com.

“These guys go on the edge on every single aspect. There is not a single department where you see a bit of a feeling of laying back or resting. They really are at war, in the good sense of the word, in every single aspect.

“So, in front of that, what we are going to try to do is make sure that all these women and men have everything they need to express themselves at their best, that they are supported, that they have all the means they need to show their talent.

More on Red Bull from PlanetF1.com

👉 Max Verstappen ‘carried’ Red Bull as Villeneuve delivers ‘haywire’ verdict

👉 Latest Christian Horner lifeline ruled out after Toto Wolff ‘in the sh*t’ admission

“They have been showing season after season that they are the best in the world or, if they are not, they are very close.

“You do not see weaknesses. You see a lot of desire from everyone to get that Red Bull energy, perhaps to reduce the noise outside, just to concentrate on racing. That’s what you see, and that’s what we are going to try to do together.”

Red Bull faces the double prospect in 2026 of not just reacting to the sweeping regulation changes in Formula 1, but the production of its own factory power units, in conjunction with Ford.

Conscious the team has already had two dominant spells in Formula 1, the new team principal believes the chances of that happening again will have a significant element of what the new rules hold.

“Red Bull F1 has had these two incredible eras of success,” Mekies said.

“I think the next one is dictated by the change of regulations for next year and the amazing decision to go with our own power unit with Ford. That’s what will dictate a new era whether we want it or not.

“I think all the teams will be starting a new era because of the scale of the regulation change next year.”

Read next: Oscar Piastri better than Lando Norris by ‘all stats and viewing’ says F1 pundit