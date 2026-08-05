Lance Stroll believes Aston Martin has finally turned a corner, describing the team’s latest upgrade package as “the most encouraging upgrade we’ve had in a really long time.”

Aston Martin brought 16 upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix, which have taken the team from the foot of the grid to the midfield.

Lance Stroll talks up major Aston Martin changes

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While the midfield is still below the lofty ambitions of Aston Martin, it represents a significant step in the recovery of a constructor that started the season well off the pace.

In Budapest, the B-spec AMR26 allowed Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, to reach Q2 for the first time this year.

Although Stroll was eliminated in Q1, he finished the Grand Prix 13th with Alonso one place behind and the Canadian was full of praise for the work of the team.

“It’s the most encouraging upgrade we’ve had in a really, really long time, in the history of this team,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media. “We took a huge step this weekend.

“We’re not in the front of the midfield, but in the mix.

“We know we need to find a lot of power and just keep finding performance. More downforce, more power. Have to keep pushing forward.”

While being in race win contention seems unlikely for the current season, Stroll said it would be about targeting circuits that are more dependent on grip than engine power.

“We’re going to find out in Zandvoort, the step we make with the engine, and then it is going to start being a bit circuit dependent.

“I think even with the step of the engine, will we be as quick as Mercedes? I hope, but probably not.

“So likely Baku, Monza, those power circuits will be more difficult. We have to try and take advantage of the circuits where it’s less about engine, more about the grip and the corners.”

Aston Martin will race an upgraded Honda engine at the Dutch Grand Prix, the first round after the summer shutdown.

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Meanwhile, Managing Technical Director Adrian Newey has confirmed they have already begun their design for the 2027 car.

“Yes, we’re in the early research stages.

“Right now, it’s about the big architectural decisions: where we position the engine in the wheelbase, how we position the chassis, and the fundamental choices that affect very long lead-time items.

“We’re looking at front and rear suspension concepts, gearbox shape – all the things that heavily influence the aerodynamics.

“A key aim is to release the ’27 car to production much earlier in the process, so we’re not putting everyone under the same pressure we’ve had this year.

“That should allow us to optimise weight, stiffness and detail far more effectively.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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