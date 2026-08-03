Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey has revealed that the team in the process of making “the big architectural decisions” for its F1 2027 car, the AMR27.

And he is determined to avoid “putting everyone under the same pressure” as 2026 by ensuring a longer lead time with the 2027 car.

Adrian Newey on Aston Martin AMR27 and F1 2027 rule tweaks

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Aston Martin’s recovery from a slow start to the F1 2026 season took a step up at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix, where the team introduced a 16-part upgrade package.

The B-spec AMR26 allowed Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, to reach Q2 for the first time this year.

Newey revealed earlier this year that Aston Martin’s preparation for 2026 was heavily compromised by delays in the development process.

Aston Martin’s model of the 2026 car did not enter the wind tunnel until April 2025, four months later than its competitors.

Meanwhile, Newey also claimed that Aston Martin was not aware of the true extent of Honda’s struggles until November last year.

In a recent interview with Aston Martin’s official website, Newey has confirmed that the team is currently taking “the big architectural decisions” – including engine positioning, suspension and gearbox shape – for the AMR27.

Asked if work has already started on the 2027 car, he replied: “Yes, we’re in the early research stages.

“Right now, it’s about the big architectural decisions: where we position the engine in the wheelbase, how we position the chassis, and the fundamental choices that affect very long lead‑time items.

“We’re looking at front and rear suspension concepts, gearbox shape – all the things that heavily influence the aerodynamics.

“A key aim is to release the ’27 car to production much earlier in the process, so we’re not putting everyone under the same pressure we’ve had this year.

“That should allow us to optimise weight, stiffness and detail far more effectively.”

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With F1’s new rules proving unpopular, a series of tweaks have been made to the regulations for 2027.

F1 will begin to move away from the current 50:50 split between internal combustion and electrical power, with the chassis rules also adjusted.

Newey highlighted a change to the so-called ‘tea tray’ at the front of the floor as the biggest challenge facing teams ahead of 2027.

He said: “The most obvious changes are on the power unit side: five per cent extra fuel, some adjustments to energy storage and deployment, and some finer tweaks.

“On the chassis side, the changes are fewer but still significant. The biggest is to what’s often called the ‘bib’ or ‘tea tray’ at the front of the floor.

“The leading edge has been moved by about 300 millimetres, which allows you to run the front of the car lower. That brings a different set of aerodynamic characteristics.

“There’s also a slightly shallower rear wing to reduce downforce, some changes to the front of the floor – the ‘bear claws’ or ‘fingers’ reducing from five to three – and the removal of various tricks teams have been using around the exhaust and rear wing.

“The key one for us is that front‑of‑floor change. It gives everyone a different aero challenge to solve.

“Because we’ve effectively been forced to grow up quickly as a team over the last 12 months, we’re in a much better place to capitalise on the regulation changes than we would have been a year ago.

“We’re a much more mature organisation now, and that leaves me very optimistic about what’s to come.”

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