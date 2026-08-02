Let’s bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news headlines as the week comes to a close. Carlos Sainz and Aston Martin feature prominently.

At a time where his Williams future is generating speculation, Sainz’s F1 career has been under the Martin Brundle microscope. Meanwhile, a Ferrari insider has presented “exclusive” data on the Aston Martin AMR26 B-spec. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Carlos Sainz F1 career ‘stalling’

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That is the opinion expressed by Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle.

Sainz is “down a cul-de-sac” at a critical moment in his career, according to Brundle, with the Williams project having taken a hit in F1 2026.

Read more – Carlos Sainz ‘down a cul-de-sac’ as Brundle weighs in on ‘stalling’ F1 career

Rob Smedley’s ‘exclusive’ Aston Martin data

Williams has been surpassed by Aston Martin’s upgraded AMR26, based on the evidence of Hungary.

Rob Smedley, the former Ferrari and Williams figure, has crunched the numbers on that 16-part upgrade brought to the Hungaroring.

Read more – Aston Martin B-spec data ‘exclusive’ emerges after Sainz theory rejected

Max Verstappen reacts after GT3 breakthrough

Max Verstappen’s Verstappen Racing GT3 team claimed victory in Saturday night’s GT World Challenge race at Magny-Cours. The Red Bull driver reacted on social media.

Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon did the driving honours, securing Verstappen Racing’s first victory in the series.

Read more – Max Verstappen sends message after breakthrough Mercedes GT3 victory

McLaren rejects Mercedes theory after Lando Norris win

Back in the world of Formula 1, it was McLaren’s Lando Norris who won the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ Simone Resta suggested that McLaren’s upgrade package was not the sole trigger of the team’s surge to victory around the Hungaroring. McLaren begs to differ.

Read more – McLaren rejects Mercedes theory after MCL40 upgrade shock

Audi F1 delays key engine upgrade

Audi may be allowed to upgrade its power unit again in the F1 2026 season, but the German manufacturer won’t be doing so.

Audi F1’s racing director Allan McNish has detailed the plan of action.

Read more – Audi F1 delays key engine upgrade as plan of action emerges

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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